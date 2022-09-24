Read full article on original website
Related
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
advnture.com
Rock climbing in Yosemite: the nuts and bolts
We answer your questions on rock climbing in Yosemite, from how hard it really is, to what you’ll need and where to go for your first time. Rock climbing in Yosemite isn't just for thrill seekers – it’s also a spectator sport. On any given sunny day, if you’re passing El Cap meadows, you’re bound to see clusters of hikers and families spread out in the grass with their binoculars pointed up at El Capitan, trying to get a glimpse of some foolhardy climbers inching their way like tiny ants up the wall. Even driving around the park, you’ll quickly notice that climbers are everywhere here.
Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter
Now, that’s not something many people will ever be able to say happened to them. White-tailed deer are usually very weary of humans. Mature bucks are especially scared of us, and if they live into their later years, they’ve probably been pretty good about avoiding humans. The only thing that really allows a hunter to get close to a nice buck is when they are in the rut. I mean, the poor lads only have once a year to get […] The post Pennsylvania Hunter Taps Confused Buck’s Head With His Arrow In Bizarre Close Encounter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
advnture.com
Stopped up on the go? How to prevent backpacking constipation
Everything I’ve learned about backpacking constipation along the way, from why it happens to how to prevent it, so you can stay on the go without stopping up. Constipation is unpleasant enough in everyday life, never mind when you’re on a backpacking trip. Squatting behind a bush while other hikers traipse by, worrying about ticks and snakes, all to the tune of absolutely no relief, means another day of hiking with your hip belt pressing against your bloated belly. It’s just downright uncomfortable at best and can become excruciating when chronic. But while constipation is a pretty common part of backpacking, over the years I’ve learned that it isn’t necessarily inevitable.
YOGA・
Comments / 0