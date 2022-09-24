Tennessee-Florida football game day betting odds
No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will host No. 22 Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Ahead of the Tennessee-Florida game, Vols Wire looks at game day betting odds.
BetMGM game lines
- Spread favorite: Tennessee (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Tennessee (-350), Florida (+260)
- Total: 63.5 Points
How to watch
- Game day: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Neyland Stadium
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
