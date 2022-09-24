Read full article on original website
Rockingham County Comprehensive Plan Update Kicks Off –
HARRISONBURG, Va – Rockingham County is excited to begin the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan. This extensive rewrite will look 20 years ahead to establish specific goals and identify a roadmap for how to achieve the continuation of a vibrant community as the County grows and changes. The...
HFD seeks community donations for second annual Coats for Kids drive
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is once. again calling on the generosity of The Friendly City to help keep. local kids warm this winter. The department’s second annual HFD Winter Coat Drive will kick. off Oct. 1, with donations of new, unused winter coats needed for.
Rockingham County School Board Votes Against Parental Notification Proposal
BROADWAY, Va – After more than an hour of public comment and following another 30 minutes of discussion among members, the Rockingham County School Board finally voted 3-1 Monday night against a policy that would tighten parental notification requirements. Board member Lowell Fulk was absent and did not vote.
Dukes Men’s Soccer plays ODU to a scoreless draw in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. – Playing in its second ever Sun Belt Conference match, James Madison drew with Old Dominion, 0-0, in men’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex. The Dukes earn their first point in conference play and move to 3-4-1, 0-1-1 SBC while the...
JMU Women’s Soccer finishes with a draw at Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – James Madison and Southern Miss played ninety minutes highlighted by tremendous defensive plays as they drew, 0-0, in Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon at the Southern Miss Soccer Complex. The Dukes move to 7-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC while the Golden Eagles are...
No. 21 James Madison Field Hockey defeats No. 20 Duke, 4-2
DURHAM, N.C. — James Madison made the most of its opportunities, scoring on each of its two penalty corners to propel past Duke, 4-2, Sunday afternoon at Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. JMU has won five consecutive matches, including three against ranked opponents to improve to 7-3. The...
Dukes’ Centeio named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named Sun Belt Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Centeio and the Dukes are fresh off a thrilling 32-28 victory at App State in their Sun Belt opener last Saturday. In the win, Centeio accumulated 292 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, as the Dukes scored 29 unanswered points to overcome a 28-3 deficit.
Bridgewater Field Hockey falls at Ohio Wesleyan, 4-0
DELAWARE, OHIO — The Bridgewater College field hockey team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of a 4-0 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon. • The reigning NCAC champion Battling Bishops got on the board early with a goal less than two and a half minutes into the game before adding another tally four minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. The scoreline held until the last minutes of the second quarter when OWU found the back of the net again to go up 3-0.
