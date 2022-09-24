DELAWARE, OHIO — The Bridgewater College field hockey team saw its three-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of a 4-0 loss at Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday afternoon. • The reigning NCAC champion Battling Bishops got on the board early with a goal less than two and a half minutes into the game before adding another tally four minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. The scoreline held until the last minutes of the second quarter when OWU found the back of the net again to go up 3-0.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO