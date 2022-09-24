Read full article on original website
Drunk Driver Assaults Officers and Vandalized Patrol Car During Arrest
A drunk driver who got violent with law enforcement officers during his arrest Sunday is facing several charges. 36-year-old Steven Wallace Morris of Eads, Tennessee in Shelby County is under a $33,500 bond and his court date is October 13. Morris is charged with three counts of assaulting a first responder, a 2nd offense of driving under the influence, simple possession or casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism under $1,000, violation of the implied consent and open container laws, giving a false report, and resisting arrest.
Witnesses fail to show up as Memphis shooting spree suspect appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set to return...
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department says an arrest has been made in connection with a string of arsons. Delina “DC” Collier, 22, was arrested Monday evening. She faces eight counts of arson. In the past three months, the Memphis Fire Department has responded to eight fires...
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three witnesses were expected to take the stand Tuesday to provide testimony regarding the man charged in a deadly shooting spree but they never showed. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, appeared in Shelby County court with the expectation of hearing from witnesses and the addition of charges Tuesday. Instead, the hearing was reset.
Collierville officer still in critical condition after he was run over by suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville Police officer who was run over as he tried to apprehend a shooting suspect Saturday remained in critical condition Monday, police said. However, the officer is showing improvement. “We appreciate everyone keeping him in your thoughts and prayers,” said Major David Townsend with Collierville Police in a Facebook post Monday […]
Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside. The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month. “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
Man shot and killed in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman has been detained, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Call...
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
Man allegedly kidnapped ex-girlfriend, threatened to slit her throat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested last week after allegedly forcing his ex-girlfriend to give him a ride while threatening to slit her throat and stab her. On Sept. 22, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the 4600 block of Summer Avenue. A woman told...
Two 15-year-old girls steal car, crash on interstate, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two girls not even old enough to drive by themselves were arrested after crashing a stolen car on a Memphis interstate, according to police. Memphis Police said a 2020 Hyundai sedan was stolen from outside of a man’s house on Claybrook Street during the overnight hours of September 20.
Two juveniles arrested after car theft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two juveniles were arrested after a car theft on Claybrook Street near Bellevue Boulevard. On September 20, 2022, at 7:45 a.m., officers responded to an auto theft. The victim advised the officers that their vehicle was parked outside their residence, and the following day, their 2020...
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
CPD officer injured after hit-and-run, suspect wanted
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department and Shelby County Sherriff’s Office are working together to find a suspect wanted for a hit-and-run that injured an officer. SCSO contacted CPD around 2:26 a.m. to locate a suspect involved in a shooting. The first officer arrived at the Fairfield Inn...
Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case. Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city. The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head. Oxford Police became aware of the situation after...
Man killed in shooting near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting in the Airport Area just after midnight Sunday, Memphis Police said. Officers responded to 3035 Directors Row, a commercial retail strip, at 12:30 a.m. They found one man dead at the scene. Police have no information on a suspect and are investigating.
Black Woman Who Alleges Memphis Police Ignored Her Rape Case Until After a Rich White Woman’s Killing Sues for Lack of ‘Care and Caution’
A Black woman who accused detectives of ignoring her rape case until after heiress Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed by the man accused in both cases has taken legal action against the city of Memphis. Alicia Franklin filed a lawsuit against the city a year to the date after...
