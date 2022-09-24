Read full article on original website
Sister Rena Foley, Retired St. Bridget School Teacher
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rena Foley, CSJ, (Sister Clare Denise), in her 63rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 24, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Mary (Corbett) Foley, and loving sister of the late Harold Foley, James Foley and Claire Kring.
Damian Raymond Flores, 39
FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
Wednesday at 9 a.m. Deadline To Register For Framingham Police Officer Exam This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, September 28 at 9 a.m. is the deadline to register to take the Framingham Police Officer exam. The exam is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at Keefe Technical High School at 750 Winter Street in Framingham. Framingham removed itself from Civil Service examinations and now conducts...
31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
25 Ashland Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk
FRAMINGHAM – Twenty-five residents from Ashland will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
UPDATED: Eversource Restores Electricity to 2,800 Customer in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – About 2,800 customers customers in the City of Framingham were without electricity, this morning, September 26 for a couple of hours. The outage was located on the western end of Framingham, including portions of Pheasant Hill neighborhood. Power was restored around 1:15 p.m. Eversource said “the outage...
PHOTO GALLERY: Eagle Scout Installs 3 Little Free Libraries in Framingham at Advocates Properties
FRAMINGHAM – Eagle Scout Jim Kemp, 17, installed three Little Free Libraries in Framingham on Saturday, September 24, at properties owned by Advocates. Advocates is a nonprofit provider of services to individuals facing life challenges. Kemp, who lives in Medfield, is a member of Medfield-based Troop 89. Kemp constructed...
Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table
CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
Framingham Library Hosting Presentation on Colonial Gravestones Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Library is hosting a presentation on gravestones in person on Tuesday, September 27 at the Christa McAuliffe branch on Water Street. The presentation is also available on Zoom. “If only colonial gravestones could talk! Imagine what they could tell us! Why did the Puritans use...
Police Investigating Downtown Framingham Assault
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Framingham on Sunday afternoon. A female “asked male for money and struck him when he did not give any,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on September 25...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, September 26, 2022
1 Framingham Public Schools are closed today due to the Jewish new Year – Rosh Hashanah. Keefe Technical High School and the Christa McAuliffe Charter School are also closed today due to the Jewish holiday. 2 Starting today, September 26, around 9 a.m., there will be a detour on...
Framingham Police: 2 Injured & 2 Drivers Cited in Sunday Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited two drivers in a Sunday morning crash. The 2-vehicle crash happened at Beaver Street and Route 135 at 11:34 a.m. on September 25. Two people were transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham with injuries. said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Two drivers...
Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October
NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
PHOTOS: Framingham Police Get Flocked
FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham Police officers arrived at their shift today, September 24, they were greeted by a flock of flamingos. An an anonymous individual paid to have the Framingham High girls swim & dive team flock police headquarters. The Framingham High girls swim & dive team have been...
Framingham State University Celebrating 50 Years of Football
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University will celebrate 50 years of football on October 29, 2022. The Framingham State University football program began in 1972 under the direction of Dennis Golden. Today’s Rams are led by former Ram and current Director of Athletics Tom Kelley who has led the program...
Wayland Police Recognize Officer Fitzpatrick For Life-Saving Efforts
WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman presented Officer Colin Fitzpatrick today, September 27, with a letter of commendation after he helped save a life. Officer Fitzpatrick responded to a “call for an unresponsive person. He quickly realized the person was suffering from an Opiate overdose and administered emergency first aid to include the use of Narcan therefore saving the persons life,” posted the Wayland Police on social media.
Michael Caliendo, 73
NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
Police: Smash & Grab Robbery in Downtown Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery in downtown Framingham, that took place over the weekend. The robbery was reported at yesterday, September 26 at 6:45 a.m. at 158 Union Avenue. Ropa Laundry & Mini Bites Factory are both located at 158 Union Avenue. The...
Framingham Police Investigating Theft of BMW
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2009 grey BMW 328. The theft was reported at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23 from 216 Irving Street in Framingham. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. The vehicle has not been recovered as of Monday, September...
