Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Rena Foley, Retired St. Bridget School Teacher

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Rena Foley, CSJ, (Sister Clare Denise), in her 63rd year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 24, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Mary (Corbett) Foley, and loving sister of the late Harold Foley, James Foley and Claire Kring.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Damian Raymond Flores, 39

FRAMINGHAM – Damian Raymond Flores, 39, sadly passed away unexpectedly on Friday September 16, 2022. Born In Framingham, on September 1, 1983, to Alba Quinones and Eugene Flores. Damian Graduated Keefe Tech in 2001. He Lived in Framingham most of his life until moving to Marlborough, as an adult.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

31 Framingham Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – 31 residents from Framingham will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

25 Ashland Residents Participating in 2022 Jimmy Fund Walk

FRAMINGHAM – Twenty-five residents from Ashland will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Framingham residents along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 9 last night, September 26. The crash happened at at 121 Worcester Road at 8:07 p.m. The “rear end accident at stop light,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Resident DePalo Named New Executive Director of Open Table

CONCORD – Open Table, the Concord and Maynard charity dedicated to fighting hunger and building healthy communities, today, September 26, announced Alexandra DePalo will take over the role of executive director leading the 33-year-old non-profit organization whose mission is to end hunger in the local community by providing healthy food in ways that respect the dignity and diversity of those served.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Investigating Downtown Framingham Assault

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Framingham on Sunday afternoon. A female “asked male for money and struck him when he did not give any,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The incident happened at 12:04 p.m. on September 25...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Holding Flu Clinics in October

NATICK – The Town of Natick is holding two flu clinics in October for residents only. The flu shot is for ages 6 months and older. There is a high-dose available for those age 65 and older. One clinic will be drive-thru on October 15 at Natick DPW headquarters...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham Police Get Flocked

FRAMINGHAM – When Framingham Police officers arrived at their shift today, September 24, they were greeted by a flock of flamingos. An an anonymous individual paid to have the Framingham High girls swim & dive team flock police headquarters. The Framingham High girls swim & dive team have been...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Recognize Officer Fitzpatrick For Life-Saving Efforts

WAYLAND – Town of Wayland Acting Police Chief Ed Burman presented Officer Colin Fitzpatrick today, September 27, with a letter of commendation after he helped save a life. Officer Fitzpatrick responded to a “call for an unresponsive person. He quickly realized the person was suffering from an Opiate overdose and administered emergency first aid to include the use of Narcan therefore saving the persons life,” posted the Wayland Police on social media.
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael Caliendo, 73

NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Smash & Grab Robbery in Downtown Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a smash & grab robbery in downtown Framingham, that took place over the weekend. The robbery was reported at yesterday, September 26 at 6:45 a.m. at 158 Union Avenue. Ropa Laundry & Mini Bites Factory are both located at 158 Union Avenue. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Theft of BMW

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2009 grey BMW 328. The theft was reported at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23 from 216 Irving Street in Framingham. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. The vehicle has not been recovered as of Monday, September...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

