Firelands FCU supports local Junior Fair Livestock sales with $31,500 donation
BELLEVUE, OH- Each year, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) attends local Junior Fair Livestock sales to help support the children and young adults in the communities we serve. This fair season, Firelands FCU donated a total amount of $31,500 towards 43 large livestock projects, including two grand champions and...
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
Galion girls’ tennis drops tough match to Bucyrus
GALION — The Lady Tigers dropped a tough home non-conference match on Wednesday evening to nearby Bucyrus. Bucyrus edged Galion by a 3-2 score to pickup the win. Galion got off to a nice start in the first singles match. Junior Emma Ross defeated her opponent Hannah Scott by a score of 6-0, 6-0. Junior Calista Robbins fell in the second singles match to Addy Young of Bucyrus. Young won the match 6-0, 6-1.
Galion’s Ella Payne reaches career milestone
GALION — Galion senior volleyball standout Ella Payne recently reached 1,000 career assists on the volleyball court. Payne reached this milestone in a home game against Willard on Sept. 12. A game that the Lady Tigers won. Payne leads Galion with 481 assists on the season. The senior is...
