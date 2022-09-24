ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referee Shawn Smith's crew assigned to work Chiefs-Colts game

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
Fifth-year NFL referee Shawn Smith and his crew have been assigned as the officials for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday according to Football Zebras.

The last time Smith was assigned to a Chiefs game was the wild-card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. Only nine total penalties were called during that game and his crew called the fourth-fewest total penalties that season. Including that playoff game, Smith officiated five games played by K.C. since he became a referee in 2018. Kansas City has a 5-0 all-time record with Smith as the lead official.

During the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Smith’s crew called 25 total penalties, which is right around the middle of the pack for the season. 13 have been called on the home team, while 12 have been called on the away team. He called the Bills-Titans game on Monday night, which had a whopping 17 penalties called.

His crew has called false start the most frequently (7), while face mask penalties (3) come in second place. Offensive holding, defensive pass interference, encroachment and defensive holding have each been called twice by this crew so far this season. Outside of false starts, this crew only seems to call the most egregious and blatant of penalties.

The Colts have 12 penalties on the year so far, while the Chiefs have committed just nine.

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

