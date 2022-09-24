Read full article on original website
KLEM News, Monday, September 26
Survey information released from the USDA shows a big increase in farmland values and cash rents in Iowa. An Iowa State University economist, Lee Schulz, says values increased 19 percent, the highest increase in a decade. Pasture land values are up 9 percent. Lee says high commodity prices are one of the big drivers of farmland values. A series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve are also playing into the values increase.
KLEM News, Tuesday, September 27
Le Mars Community Schools is celebrating their first employee of the month in this school year. Amanda Becker, a Resource Room paraprofessional at Clark Elementary was so honored at an assembly this morning. Amanda has been serving in that capacity for three years. Eight of her colleagues submitted her nomination. Beckers is described as kind, dependable, consistent, reliable, respectful, and takes her job very seriously. She’s willing to help fill in wherever needed and does extra things without being asked. And she always has a smile on her face. Congratulations to Amanda Becker of Clark Elementary, the Le Mars Community Schools’ employee of the month!
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
iowapublicradio.org
When Okoboji became a COVID-19 hotspot, this medical anthropologist conducted research to figure out what happened and why
Charity Nebbe talks to medical anthropologist Emily Mendenhall, who's from Okoboji. She decided to study the pandemic in her hometown. Emily Mendenhall is a medical anthropologist originally from a small town in Iowa. When that town — Okoboji — became a COVID-19 hotspot, Mendenhall conducted interviews with more than 100 individuals in the area during the summer and fall of 2020. That work resulted in a book.
Sioux City reminding residents to properly drain chlorine-treated water
To ensure that Siouxlanders discharge their water properly, the release provided instructions to help.
katyflint.com
Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa
Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
Stephany Becker
Stephany Becker, 30, of Hinton, Iowa, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Valley Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
How fentanyl is impacting Siouxland
Officials in Sioux City said an uptick in opioid deaths across Iowa is a concern in Siouxland.
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City West High School has its homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY — Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree...
Sioux City Journal
Remsen woman pleads guilty of stealing dependent adult's money
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Remsen, Iowa, woman pleaded guilty Monday of stealing more than $10,000 from a dependent adult who was unable to make his own decisions. Samantha Hagemann, 43, entered a written plea in Sioux County District Court to an amended charge of second-degree theft, The charge was amended as part of a plea agreement, and a charge of forgery will be dismissed.
Northwest Iowa Man Sentenced To Prison For Kidnapping Ex-girlfriend
(Bronson, IA) — A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Bronson who kidnapped his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Zachary Smith hid in the back seat of his ex-girlfriend’s car early one morning in June of last year. She and a minor child got into the car. After the child was dropped off at school in South Sioux City, Smith threatened his ex-girlfriend with a B-B gun, drugged her with homemade chloroform, and took her to a home in rural Woodbury County. She later escaped and flagged down her aunt, who was driving in the area looking for her.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change
The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
stormlakeradio.com
Pierson Man Sentenced to Prison for Meth Conspiracy Around Cherokee County
A Pierson man was sentenced last week in Sioux City Federal Court to serve over 11 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Cherokee County area. 35-year-old Zachary Smith pleaded guilty in early April to the charges of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession With Intent...
Youth for Christ’s See the Story
Siouxland Youth for Christ is making presentations to potential partners in Le Mars this month and next. Plymouth County Area Director Jim Rahn says YFC is an area outreach to middle and high school students. Grace Nordquist is the YFC community engagement coordinator. Youth for Christ has programs for middle...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden questions natural gas rate increase
HAWARDEN—Hawarden Public Works director Travis Waterman gave the Hawarden City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting an update on a potential natural gas rate increase sought by Northern Natural Gas. Northern Natural Gas as a rate regulated utility business must ask and prove that an increased rate is needed....
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
