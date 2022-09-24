ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Ian Shifts Slightly West... Be Prepared for Hurricane Ian

By Grace Blazer
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
Photo: NOAA

Tropical Storm Ian is currently in the Caribbean Sea but has shifted slightly west. Forecasters predict it will impact Florida as a Cat 3 Major hurricane early Wednesday morning. Almost the entire state of Florida is in the cone of concern and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 24 counties.

Ian's maximum sustained winds remain at 45 mph but strengthening is forecast during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday.

When Ian approaches Florida, the official forecast from the NHC shows Ian as a major category 3 hurricane by Monday with maximum winds of 115 miles per hour as it approaches Florida by late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

A hurricane watch has been issued for the Cayman Islands along with a tropical storm watch for Jamaica.

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

