ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Meghan Trainor Convinced Jason Derulo to Let Her Sing His Name on ‘Painkiller’

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Meghan Trainor has long been known as a pop princess, a writer of such popular songs as “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin.'” Her body-positive stance and her sassy lyrics have made her a fan favorite for close to a decade.

However, behind the scenes, Trainor has been winnings fans for an even longer time. As one of the music industry’s most successful songwriters, Trainor has worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rascal Flatts .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOfOu_0i8fgtXo00
Meghan Trainor | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In 2015, Trainor worked with another popular songwriter, Jason Derulo, on the song “Painkiller.” Not only did Trainor help him write the song, but she added some signature vocal flair to it as well.

Jason Derulo burst onto the scene in 2010

Derulo started working in the music industry in the early 2000s, writing songs for big-name artists like Diddy and Sean Kingston, according to IMDb . However, Derulo always had big ambitions and dreams of stardom, and by 2009, the young artist was ready to release his own music.

In 2010, he released his debut studio album, Jason Derulo . In short order, he became a star, opening for Lady Gaga and watching his song “Ridin’ Solo” climb the charts.

Over the years that followed, Derulo was unstoppable, releasing more albums and collaborating with everyone from Pitbull to Nicki Minaj. In 2015, Derulo was hard at work curating his latest album, Everything Is 4 when he got the opportunity to work with Meghan Trainor , who had just burst onto the scene with her smash hit tune “All About That Bass.”

Meghan Trainor wrote and performed ‘Painkiller’ with Jason Derulo

Trainor worked with Derulo to help him write the song “Painkiller” for his Everything Is 4 album – and it’s clear that the two had a great time in the studio together as they worked on the song. Trainor not only wrote the song with Derulo, but she sang it with him as well.

Trainor also put a fun twist on the now-infamous “Jason Deruuuulooooo” intro that the singer liked to incorporate into his songs during the earliest years of his career. Derulo told MTV News at the time,

“Her and the producer were in the room and were like ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not doing that no more, it’s retired.'”

According to Billboard , Derulo went on to note how Trainor changed up the song: “And then the intro came in, and she did it, and I was like, ‘It’s pretty dope.'” The song “Painkiller” ultimately became one of the most popular tunes from the album, which also included songs like “Want to Want Me” and “Try Me.”

What is Meghan Trainor doing these days?

Over the years, Trainor has continued to hone her craft as a singer and songwriter extraordinaire. She has released four studio albums, with her latest album set to drop in October. Trainor has also branched out to explore her other talents, including voice acting and hosting gigs.

Her sweet marriage to actor Daryl Sabara has helped to cement the star as a pop culture favorite, while her open and honest nature about the downsides of fame has ensured that her name consistently remains in the headlines.

While Derulo has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, creating TikTok videos and writing songs on a smaller scale, Trainor has remained a force to be reckoned with in the music business – and it’s even possible that she and Derulo could reunite in the future for another duet.

RELATED: Singer Meghan Trainor Calls This Morning Show Star an ‘Angel’ After Experiencing an On-Air Panic Attack

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Sean Kingston
Person
Daryl Sabara
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Pitbull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Industry#Nbcuniversal#Painkiller#Sassy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

192K+
Followers
115K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy