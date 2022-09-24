ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Yardbarker

Mom of Yankees' Aaron Judge goes viral over intentional walk reaction

New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge was sitting on 60 home runs for the campaign, one shy of tying the American League single-season record of 61 homers set by Roger Maris in 1961, when he approached the plate in the top of the 10th inning of Monday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays that was tied 2-2 at the time.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lew Ford
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Josh McDaniels heard from ownership after Raiders’ loss

Josh McDaniels is 0-3 as the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coach, and that is causing frustration within the building. The Raiders lost a heartbreaker to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 24-22 on Sunday, with the team failing to convert a potentially game-tying two-point conversion with 1:14 left. The loss dropped the Raiders to 0-3, a huge disappointment for a team that harbored playoff aspirations prior to the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
Yardbarker

MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
MLB
Yardbarker

Terry Francona Rocked A Must-See Look After Clinching

The Cleveland Guardians are your AL Central champions. They will most likely have the third seed in the American League and open up the postseason in the Wild Card series against whoever ends up in the third Wild Card spot. But more on that later. Yesterday, after their 10-4 win...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Took A Unique Approach With Adam Wainwright

Normally dominant in the month of September, Adam Wainwright has run into some problems this year. In five starts this month, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran ace is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA, with his most recent start being one where he allowed four runs in just three innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Marlins reportedly asking Mets fans to fill ballpark for Braves series

The Miami Marlins began Tuesday at 63-90 and in fourth place in the National League East standings as they attempt to essentially run out the clock on the 2022 MLB season. It appears some within the organization found an interesting way to try to fill LoanDepot Park during the campaign-closing series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves from Oct. 3-5.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Yankees could leave 2 veteran bullpen arms off the playoff roster

At a certain point, the New York Yankees need to start thinking about the playoffs instead of handing out roster spots to inefficient players who have failed to produce this season or are coming off significant injuries. The Yankees recently placed Wandy Peralta on the injured list, giving him some...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wife of Cowboys' Cooper Rush trolls Giants for cutting him

Long before the Dallas Cowboys needed to call backup quarterback Cooper Rush into action this season because starter Dak Prescott suffered a serious thumb injury in Week 1 on Sept. 11, Rush spent time on the practice squad of the New York Giants in 2020. He never made a meaningful appearance for "Big Blue" before he was released but has since won three total starts with the Cowboys, including back-to-back games this month and Monday's 23-16 victory at none other than the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Injury Updates: Matt Carpenter, DJ LeMahieu, and Andrew Benintendi

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the homestretch is upon us. This month, the Yankees have been playing some particularly great baseball going 15-6 up to this point. Guys like Stanton, Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres have played key roles this month in getting the Yankees back to the level they were playing at the beginning of the year.
BRONX, NY

