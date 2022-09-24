Read full article on original website
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Gets Brutally KO’d
While Floyd Mayweather scored a big knockout in his return to Japan, his bodyguard Jizzy was not as lucky. While most of the attention surrounding Rizin 38 came from the boxing match between Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura, there was a fight on the undercard that was likely of interest to at least “Pretty Boy” Floyd, himself. This was his bodyguard, Ray Sadeghi, AKA Jizzy Mack, who took on a much lighter opponent in Japanese kickboxer Kouzi, in an exhibition bout.
Dana White Reveals How Much Longer He Was Given To Live
When you are as rich and powerful as Dana White, it only makes sense that you would want to know how long you have to live. It is no secret that White has dealt with several health issues over the last few years, and well none of them are particularly life-threatening in themselves, they are still things that he has had to deal with and adapt to. That said, it is not hard to imagine the type of stress that someone in his position goes through on a daily basis, and the toll that that takes on a person’s health.
Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts
UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut. MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.
Jake Shields Brings OJ Simpson Into Ariel Helwani Feud
Jake Shields has pulled out one from the archives, as he posted a picture of Ariel Helwani with accused double-murderer O.J Simpson. Jake Shields, former Strikeforce middleweight champion and UFC title challenger, posted the picture in retaliation to a few posts by the journalist that took aim at the fighter. The two often exchange unpleasantries, with Shield’s failed USADA tests a subject that is focused on by the reporter.
MMA Fighter Wrote Threatening Note To Murdered Georgia Mom
It’s been revealed that a former MMA fighter allegedly wrote a chilling note threatening violence against his girlfriend’s family a year before her mother was murdered. Coverage of the death of Debbie Collier has been widespread since the discovery of her body on September 11. A day before, the Athens, Georgia resident had sent daughter Amanda Bearden over $2,000 via Venmo, with a note that read, “They are not going to let me go, love you.”
Watch: Conor McGregor Fine-Tunes Wrestling Skills Ahead Of Return
Conor McGregor is looking slick in his latest wrestling training. The MMA world has been watching and waiting for news of Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. Following his last bout against Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg, McGregor has been working on getting himself back in top shape.
Twitter Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s KO Vs. Mikuru Asakura
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather lived up to his promise of making his exhibition fight against Mikuru Asakura look easy with a smooth knockout. Mayweather faced Asakura at RIZIN 38 on Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Asakura made his first boxing appearance following a long stint in MMA with Rizin.
Pyfer Recalls Harrowing Reasons Why He Left Home At 16
UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer recently described the journey he’s had to make it to the Octagon, including an extremely troublesome childhood. Pyfer has quickly established himself as one of the leading prospects to keep an eye on in MMA’s premier promotion. Whilst he initially saw his chance to join the UFC fall away when he suffered an arm injury on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, “Bodybagz” made the most of his second opportunity, delivering a brutal knockout that not only secured a contract, but birthed the “be Joe Pyfer” tag.
Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva
Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Bizarre Fall From Fight Music Show 2
Edivan Santos picked up a slightly confusing finish in his bout with Alison Vicente on the MMA portion of Fight Music Show 2 in Brazil. The former Contender Series fighter began the sequence when he stomped on his opponent’s lead knee about a minute into the second round. Vicente nearly sat down from the impact before making a face at Santos, which immediately resulted in a left hand that put him on his back.
Jamahal Hill Explains Edge He Has Over Jiří Procházka
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill believes that his game is comparable to that of divisional champion Jiří Procházka — just better. Hill has been a fast-moving train since arriving in the Octagon in 2020. After a successful debut year, which included a TKO win against promotional mainstay Ovince Saint Preux, “Sweet Dreams” fell to his first career defeat in gruesome fashion, suffering a dislocated elbow at the hands of jiu-jitsu ace Paul Craig.
Rafael dos Anjos’ Next Opponent & Fight Date Revealed
Former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is getting ready for a return to the UFC welterweight division. Rafael dos Anjos might be best known as a former UFC champion in the lightweight division. He ruled at 155 pounds in 2015 and 2016. Following his loss of the title, dos Anjos decided to jump-start his career by making the move to 170 pounds. He did find success there but ultimately returned to his home at lightweight. After his last loss to Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 58, the future seemed unclear for him in the UFC.
Moraes Ends Retirement With PFL Signing, Burgos Fight Agreed
Former UFC bantamweight contender and WSOF champion Marlon Moraes has officially ended his brief retirement by signing a multi-fight deal with the Professional Fighters League. At UFC Vegas 50 earlier this year, Moraes saw his in-cage woes continue as he suffered a fourth straight knockout loss. Previously, the Brazilian had...
Watch: Kyoji Horiguchi Submits Yuto Hokamura At RIZIN 38
Former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi made a statement in his MMA return at Rizin 38 on Sunday against Yuto Hokamura. Horiguchi made his return to RIZIN following a nearly two-year hiatus while competing in Bellator. He fell short of regaining the Bellator bantamweight title against Sergio Pettis before a unanimous decision loss to Patchy Mix in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix earlier this year.
Helwani Denies Being In Showtime Doghouse After Paul Beef
Ariel Helwani is finally addressing the rumors surrounding the reason he has not been hosting media events leading up to Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva. Over the last few weeks, Helwani and Paul have been going back and forth over the way the YouTube boxer acted towards former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, with the MMA reporter going so far as to say that this behavior discredits any of Paul’s previous attempts to rally behind fighter pay.
Rogan Sides With White In “Dumb” Schaub Conflict
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has spoken out on the back and forth between Brendan Schaub and Dana White, suggesting that the former’s theory about UFC 279 is “wrong.”. From Nate Diaz‘s farewell and dive into free agency to Khamzat Chimaev’s weight miss and altercation with Paulo Costa, a whole host of talking points derived from the UFC 279 pay-per-view earlier this month.
Derek Brunson Lays Down Challenge To Celebrities Who “Play MMA”
Derek Brunson is not the first person to say you don’t play MMA, but he is certainly saying it now. It is impossible to deny that Brunson has worked incredibly hard and devoted his life to being the best he can be at unarmed combat. All of this effort has clearly paid off as well, as he is now one of the top-ranked fighters in the UFC‘s middleweight division, having won five of his last six fights against the best fighters at 185lb.
UFC Fighter Offering Spot In Corner To Fan For $10k
Up-and-coming UFC lightweight Mike Davis is taking his sponsorship situation into his own hands. Davis can tell you firsthand that just because you are a bright UFC prospect, whose most recent bout won Fight of the Night, does not mean you are in a financially stable situation. As a young fighter having gone 2-1 in the UFC, it has been over a year and a half since he last fought, beating Mason Jones in January of 2021, with various issues leaving him out of commission for what will end up being nearly 20 months by the time he faces Viacheslav Borshchev on October 1st.
Floyd Mayweather’s Casual Reaction To Bodyguard’s KO Loss
Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather appeared to have an attitude of indifference to his bodyguard Jizzy Mack getting brutally knocked out at Rizin 38. Mayweather returned to exhibition boxing on Sunday in a matchup against RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura at Rizin 38. He looked to continue his winning ways in the ring despite being past his physical prime at 45 years old.
