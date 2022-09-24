Read full article on original website
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
It’s a celebration! St. Louis Cardinals clinic division crown with win against Milwaukee
“It’s incredible for everybody here. But we’re not done,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said.
Taylor Ward ending season on high note as Angels beat Athletics
Before the Angels' 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, Taylor Ward has been on a tear in September batting .325 with an on-base-plus-slugging rate of .926.
With top QBs struggling, scoring is down across NFL
With some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL struggling to produce points it was no surprise the league had one of its lowest scoring weeks
NFL・
