7 fall events not to miss in metro Detroit
Sept. 17 – Oct. 3. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 57695 Van Dyke Rd, Washington Twp. Brown Iron Brewhouse, 30955 Woodward Ave. Suite 510, Royal Oak. An authentic German Oktoberfest celebration with delicious German food specials to go along with a variety of German imported beers on tap. Organizers consider the event to be one of the largest Oktoberfest festivals in the state. For more information, visit browniron.com.
Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in Southfield
A Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening Thursday, Sept. 29 in Southfield. Located at 28550 Telegraph Road, it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, according to a press release. The franchise owner/operator of the Southfield location is Matthew Leverett, who was...
Komen Detroit Race for the Cure moves to Belle Isle
The 2022 Komen Detroit Race for the Cure is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 2. The race, now in its 31st year, is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Susan G. Komen organization, but it’s much more than simply a race and a fundraiser. Anyone who has participated in the event will attest to the fact that it’s an incredibly emotional experience.
One of state’s first self-serve taprooms to set open in Royal Oak
Eastern Market Brewing Co. is set to open its new self-serve beer and wine taproom – Lincoln Tap – in Royal Oak in the coming weeks. Lincoln Tap plans a grand opening in October at the former Roak brewery at 330. E. Lincoln, making it one of the first self-serve alcohol businesses in the state. Before it opens to the public the tap room will have a soft launch with some invitation-only events.
Free walk-up Narcan training coming Wednesday
Anyone who wants to get naloxone, the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, can get it without a prescription at many, but not all, pharmacies. That’s one reason nurse Denise Harris, founder of Healing Hearts Safety Services, has volunteered to provide free training and two free doses of the lifesaving drug during a one-hour session Wednesday in downtown Pontiac.
Prep Notebook: Hybrid tight ends booming and blossoming among Oakland County powerhouses
The new-era hybrid tight end is playing a big role in four Oakland County football powerhouse programs this fall. One just bagged his first high-major offer from the SEC. Rochester Adams junior Brady Prieskorn is the highest-ranked player at the tight end spot in the nation for the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-6 high-point specialist with grade-A wheels already has six touchdown catches in 2022 for an Adams squad sitting at 4-1 entering Week 6. He had a pair of scoring grabs in his Highlanders’ 42-21 drubbing of Lake Orion in Week 4, and two more in Adams’ 35-18 win over West Bloomfield in Week 5.
Ideas abound for Pontiac’s future skatepark
Pontiac’s next view of the future skatepark for Oakland Park will be in October, according to Matt Fluegge, CEO of Seattle-based Grindline, the company hired to design and build the park. Fluegge was in Pontiac Wednesday for a brainstorm session and the city continues collecting suggestions. Fluegge led the...
Clinton River Trail gets new safety features
Walkers, bikers and others who enjoy the Clinton River Trail will find new safety features, thanks to a $750,000 project led by Friends of the Clinton River Trail. The Clinton River Trail is a 16-mile multi-use path linking Sylvan Lake, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Rochester Hills and Rochester. Now it has safer crossings at Orchard Lake Road and Pontiac Drive; ADA-compliant road crossings; two new bridges over the Clinton River; and vertical metal posts (called bollards) to keep vehicles off the trail.
Hundreds expected for Ferndale Fall Festival
Up to 1,200 people are expected to turn out for the annual Ferndale Fall Festival coming up at Martin Road Park. “We always get a great turnout,” said LaReina Wheeler, director of the city’s parks and recreation department, which organizes the event. “We have a lot of indoor and outdoor activities.”
Royal Oak OKs ice rink deal for downtown park in close vote
In a tight 4-3 vote city commissioners Monday approved a controversial plan to open an ice rink in Royal Oak’s Centennial Commons downtown park. The approval clears the way for the city to sign an agreement with event producer Jon Witz, the man behind the Arts, Beats and Eats festival, Winter Blast and two other large annual events in the city.
Joseph Youanes promoted in Royal Oak Schools
Joseph Youanes has been named as Executive Director for curriculum and instruction for Royal Oak Schools. Youanes, principal at Addams Elementary since 2014, will fill the vacancy left by Sarah Olson. “I am very excited to have Dr. Youanes join the central office and continue to be an important member...
Historical society launches barn preservation project
The South Lyon Area Historical Society hopes to preserve a barn that is well over a century old. But it won’t be cheap. The barn will need to be disassembled, moved two miles to the society’s historical village and put back together at an estimated cost of $150,000-$200,000.
Man with criminal past charged in slaying of WWJ-AM radio anchor in Chesterfield Township
A man with a long criminal history was formally charged Monday in the bludgeoning death of a local radio anchor Friday in his Chesterfield Township home. Arthur Levan Williamson, 55, of Pontiac, who was on parole for charges in Oakland and Clinton counties, was arraigned by video in 42-II District court in New Baltimore on two counts of first-degree murder, both premeditated and felony, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Oakland County football rankings: There’s a new No. 1 after Week 5’s results re-shuffle the rankings
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 5:. 1 Walled Lake Western (5-0) — Yes, these guys are that good, no more warning shots. 2 Rochester Adams (4-1) — Just coldblooded in every way possible. 3 West Bloomfield (4-1) — Must refocus and tighten things up...
Street performers, discounts part of 3-day downtown Royal Oak shopping event
An upcoming downtown Royal Oak shopping event promises to draw customers with three days of free city garage parking, discounts, street performers and other attractions. The Shop Royal Weekend is from Friday Oct. 7 through Sunday Oct. 9 and sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority. About half of...
Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks
A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
Domestic violence awareness walk this Sunday, first 500 to register get free t-shirts
An effort to spread awareness about domestic violence is happening this Sunday in Southfield. The approximately two-mile “2022 Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting and ending at the Southfield municipal campus, 26000 Evergreen Road. To participate, walkers must register at http://walktoraiseawarenessofdv.qmigroupinc.com.
Customers rank Metro Airport third among ‘mega airports’ in North America
A marketing research firm that analyzes consumer data to produce rankings for a variety of industries has some good news for Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport. In its survey targeting areas of operation at the airport, Metro ranked third in customer satisfaction in North America. The airport is considered a...
Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault
A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
Prep roundup: Walled Lake Central football snaps 30-game skid with OT win over Kettering
You’ll have to excuse Walled Lake Central head football coach Josh Perusse if he merely recycled an old meme when sending out a celebratory tweet after Friday’s win. Why? Because he’s never before gotten to send one out. Seriously. Five games into his fourth season as the...
