iheart.com
Vet Shares 5 Dog Breeds He Says You Should Avoid Owning
Ben the Vet shared 5 breeds he says could spell trouble because of aggression or health issues. Do you own any of these types of pups?. Ben is a veterinary surgeon in the UK and is going viral for the dog breeds he says people should avoid when looking for a new family member.
katzenworld.co.uk
10 Signs Your Cat Might Need To Go To The Vet
This post first appeared on ProtectaPet here. As with any pet, it is imperative that you have regular check ups so that a vet can make sure your companion is in the best health possible. The same goes for our lovely feline friends. A vet can make sure that your cat is fully up to date with vaccinations and they can also catch problems with your kitty before it becomes serious.
Why Dogs Eat Poop
The simple truth is that dogs are known for eating many things, even if it isn’t good for them. Many eat the garbage and things outside that may give them a stomachache. Some dogs eat socks and other objects that don’t even look for smell like food. Then, there are the ones who eat their own poop (or everyone else’s)!
thebiochronicle.com
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
dogster.com
How Dogs Split a Nail and How to Treat It
It can be very painful when dogs split their nails, but preventive measures and proper dog split-nail treatment helps them heal smoothly and comfortably. Understanding the different types of dog split nails lets you manage these injuries effectively, along with always seeking necessary care from your veterinarian. Types of dog...
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
10 signs a dog is in pain: A vet's guide
While you may think it would be easy to recognize doggie discomfort, signs a dog is in pain can actually be very subtle. Some dogs are surprisingly stoic. Especially when pain comes on slowly and gradually, dogs are often able to hide far more pain than you might expect. Failure...
msn.com
Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home
A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family. The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Why does my dog lick my feet? And how to stop it
Dog owners often wonder why does my dog lick my feet? It certainly seems like a bizarre behavior for us humans, and it can definitely tickle, but what does it say about your dog?. The first thing to be aware of is that licking is a normal behavior for dogs...
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Get The Zoomies After Walking?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. If you are a dog owner, then it’s highly likely you have experienced one of the more entertaining antics our furry friends exhibit from time to time – a sudden burst of energy, like someone snuck in and slipped your pup a Red Bull when you weren’t looking.
Why is my dog spinning in circles? A vet explains
If you've noticed your dog spinning in circles, you may begin to wonder is it simply quirky behavior or do they require veterinary attention?. There are numerous causes of spinning in circles in dogs, and identifying the root of the behavior is key in determining the appropriate treatment, if any is required.
komando.com
3 adorable optical illusions that will train your brain and make you say ‘Aww!’
Optical illusions are a great way to test your eyes, train your brain and even honor those who are gone. If the last one sounds surprising, wait until you see the adorable corgi-themed brainteaser made for Queen Elizabeth II. It’s one of the most adorable optical illusions the internet offers.
komando.com
7 things your dog should NEVER eat
We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What’s great for our bodies isn’t always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following...
dailypaws.com
How Often Do Dogs Need to Pee? A Vet Explains
When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.
psychologytoday.com
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76 percent allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33 percent of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data on how a dog's and human's...
Inverse
Why do cats love cardboard boxes? Pet experts decode the obsession
Cats are no strangers to cardboard boxes, as any feline owner knows well. But what is it about these flimsy square crates that make our kitties go wild?. While we can’t say for certain, pet experts and feline scientists have begun making inroads into the mysteries of the cat’s mind in recent years.
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
ohmymag.co.uk
Does your cat chew your hair and eat it? Here's why
Cats never cease to surprise us. But some of their antics are weirder than others. We can only wonder what on earth our pet felines think when they take to using their comb-like tongues on human hair, licking, chewing, and even eating it. Let’s decipher their bizarre behaviour and find out the real reason why our enigmatic pets can’t leave our manes alone.
