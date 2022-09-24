ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Android Authority

New leak gives us first look at the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

A leak has potentially given us new information about the Galaxy S23 Plus. Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus have appeared online. The renders show that the device will see several design changes. As we get closer to the end of the year, one can’t help to wonder...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

A Pixel Watch was spotted early at Target

A Pixel Watch was discovered in the wild. The Pixel Watch was spotted at a Target distribution center a week before Google’s Pixel event. The watch could end up on store shelves sooner than expected. Next Thursday Google will be holding its hardware event where it’s expected that we’ll...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Thin for the win?

Do you care about phone thickness? Plus leaked Pixel 7 Pro specs, the return of E3, and more of today's top tech news. ☕ Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s currently 5°C here and I’m writing this from underneath a huge blanket with a homemade chai pumpkin latte. Cozy!
CELL PHONES
Deseret News

Why is ‘Avatar’ in theaters again?

As a way to test the market’s interest in an “Avatar” sequel, which is set to release in December, Disney re-released the original. When is Avatar sequel releasing? Is Avatar rerelease edited?
MOVIES
Android Authority

Google suspiciously makes Pixel Watch bezels smaller in new video

Google posted a Pixel Watch video last week suggesting that the smartwatch could have thick bezels. The company seems to have edited the video now, showing much smaller bezels. Last week, Google shared a short video showcasing the design of the Pixel Watch from all angles. While many thought the...
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro made Samsung's ecosystem worth my time

A slim and speedy laptop that binds your Samsung devices. When you hear the name Samsung, you don’t typically think of laptops; you think of foldables, smartphones, or even their watches and TVs. Samsung as a brand has a strong legacy, so much so that a college of mine recently made a case for why it deserves to be the “face of Android.” As the company has grown in popularity, so has its portfolio of devices and the interconnectivity between them. The Galaxy ecosystem is growing.
ELECTRONICS
Android Authority

Here are some wallpapers for Pixel phones, taken on Pixel phones

Pixel-shot pixels for your Pixel. It’s no secret Google’s Pixel series has been widely touted as being one of the best camera phones on the market, so when we were planning on creating wallpapers for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series, it only made sense to have a photo-centric theme. This is Android Authority’s Pixel series wallpapers shot exclusively on Google Pixel.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to cancel Apple TV Plus on any device

Need to tighten your belt? Adios Apple TV Plus. Times are tough, and if you need to cut back on expenses, streaming subscriptions should be one of the first to go. If you decide that it’s time to cancel Apple TV Plus to save money, then we will show you how to go about it on your iOS device, your Mac, or your smart TV.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

AI will help phone photos surpass the DSLR, says Qualcomm

We’ve already familiar with technologies like 10x periscope cameras, 8K video recording, advanced object-erasing smarts, and more. What’s next for the industry though? We spoke to Judd Heape, vice-president of product management for cameras at Qualcomm, to look at the future of smartphone photography. Smartphone photography has massively...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Trust me, a foldable phone is not a tablet replacement

Size matters, but there's a lot more at play in the large-screen Android world. There’s an old saying, “tech that forgets its history is doomed to repeat it.” That’s not the exact saying but bear with me. Every few years, one piece of tech is tapped to replace another, no matter how ingrained the original device is in our everyday lives. First, it was tablets coming after laptops. Now, it’s foldable phones coming after tablets. As someone who’s spent time with both large-screen devices, I’m here to put a stop to this idea early. A foldable phone is not a replacement for a tablet.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island solves a problem I didn't know I had

An island for your time-sensitive notifications. Long before Apple revealed the iPhone 14 Pro, the rumor mill had already predicted that Cupertino’s latest would sport a radically different front camera. The rumors started off accurately describing the two camera cutouts, and eventually went on to nail the pill shape with camera indicators in between. However, what came out wholly out of left field was Dynamic Island — Apple’s co-mingling of software smarts with hardware constraints to hide the unsightly cutouts.
CELL PHONES

