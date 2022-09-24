Size matters, but there's a lot more at play in the large-screen Android world. There’s an old saying, “tech that forgets its history is doomed to repeat it.” That’s not the exact saying but bear with me. Every few years, one piece of tech is tapped to replace another, no matter how ingrained the original device is in our everyday lives. First, it was tablets coming after laptops. Now, it’s foldable phones coming after tablets. As someone who’s spent time with both large-screen devices, I’m here to put a stop to this idea early. A foldable phone is not a replacement for a tablet.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO