AthlonSports.com
'Majority' Of Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Players Reportedly Want Coach Fired
The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 season is off to a horrendous start. The offense isn't scoring many points, the defense is dealing with multiple injuries and the team already finds itself in a 1-2 hole. A "majority" of Steelers offensive players, as a result, want a coach fired. That coach is...
thecomeback.com
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Steelers players not holding back on criticizing Canada's scheme
The Steelers — specifically the team’s players — do not seem happy with the scheme and play calling orchestrated by offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Just listen to them.
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Yardbarker
The 2022 Steelers Considered The Worst Team In Mike Tomlin’s 16 Year Tenure; “I’m Thinking 7-10 Is A Pipe Dream”
The coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers start to the 2022 season is starting to make the fans of the Mudville Nine seem downright giddy. Pittsburgh has not played very well against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns and were just good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer, Ron Cook called this version of the Steelers Mike Tomlin’s worst team on Sunday.
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Cleveland Browns could be going up against a backup quarterback in week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Steelers fans are NOT happy
The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Make Official Decision On Starting Quarterback For Week 4
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a 1-2 start the 2022 season. That's led some to wonder if Mike Tomlin would make a change at quarterback. It doesn't look like that's the plan. The Steelers have released their official Week 4 depth chart. Mitchell Trubisky still tops the quarterback depth...
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'
Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
Steelers C Mason Cole can't explain lack of tempo in 2nd half
In the first half of Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steeler used an up-tempo offense to generate yards, sustain drives and put points on the board. It really showcased the strength of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and gave everyone hope. Then in the second half, it all...
Pitt Adjusts Depth Chart to Start ACC Play
The Pitt Panthers edited their depth chart this week ahead of the ACC opener.
Yardbarker
The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins
Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
markerzone.com
FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'
A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
