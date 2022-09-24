ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge

The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

The 2022 Steelers Considered The Worst Team In Mike Tomlin’s 16 Year Tenure; “I’m Thinking 7-10 Is A Pipe Dream”

The coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers start to the 2022 season is starting to make the fans of the Mudville Nine seem downright giddy. Pittsburgh has not played very well against the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns and were just good enough to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer, Ron Cook called this version of the Steelers Mike Tomlin’s worst team on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers fans are NOT happy

The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'

Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins

Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The New York Jets#Winni
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy