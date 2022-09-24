ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Bob
3d ago

Hello, a recession in AMERICA isn't unique to a given state! Thanks to the DUMOCRAP leadership and their voters, WE ALL are in it together! Time to suck it up and NOT HAVE A SHORT TIME MEMORY the next time we ALL VOTE!

TTSB
3d ago

As long as this loser administration is in office we will have high inflation. Recession is upon all of us.

Delbert Brisco
3d ago

Every State is already in a Recession but the WH won't admit it..This Administration won't admit Failure but they will Blame other's..

azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
Arizona towns, tribes rethink planned water cuts

Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing...
Gas prices remain high in Arizona, fluctuate around the US: here’s why

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 consecutive weeks. GasBuddy reports the nation’s average gas price is now $3.67, which is 3.2 cents higher than a week ago. Meanwhile, the costs in Arizona are much higher. Last week, the average cost for regular unleaded was about $3.98. As of Tuesday morning, it’s now $4.18.
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
Most Admired Companies of 2022: Arizona Diamondbacks

After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes the Arizona Diamondbacks. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential...
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot

PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
Lake hits Arizona airwaves with multi-million dollar ad buy

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is out with her first TV ads of the general election as part of a major advertising buy meant to quickly close the spending gap between her and the Democrats. Since the Aug. 2 primary through Monday, Lake had spent no money on television...
Blake Masters Receives Endorsement from Arizona Police Association

The Arizona Police Association (APA), the umbrella agency representing the state’s law enforcement professionals, endorsed Blake Masters in his race for the Senate on Monday, saying he will bring relief to a state struggling with crime. “On behalf of the Arizona Police Association, I am pleased to announce our...
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
