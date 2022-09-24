Anthony Bourdain’s final correspondences are set to be revealed in an upcoming, unauthorised biography entitled Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain.The book is written by journalist Charles Leerhsen who draws on interviews, files, texts and emails from Bourdain’s phone and laptop.In excerpts published by The New York Times on Tuesday (27 September), Bourdain’s last texts to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain show a man conflicted with the duality of fame.“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” the travel documentarian wrote to Busia-Bourdain, who remained his confidente after their separation in...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO