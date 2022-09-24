They really need to work on their customer service skills. ASAP. They are RUDE on the phone and in person. You have people coming in from all over the world, customer service and being kind & helpful should be top on the list of job requirements when you deal with people directly. rude employees...put them on the tarmac, or luggage where they wont speak to people. Pay scales should be based on customer service reviews. should have cameras on the employees that deal with customers so they can be seen, heard, reviewed and rated daily. No other way to fix the rudeness and inappropriate behavior from staff.
Related
Gov. Murphy warns that NJ Transit fare hikes possible
Newark will no longer be considered a New York City airport; passengers could end up paying more
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
Construction worker dies at Robbinsville, NJ temple raided by FBI, cops say
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
Amazon employees may be eligible for free tuition to Rutgers-New Brunswick
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
NYC’s economy is growing. So why is Mayor Eric Adams bracing for a fiscal crisis?
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?
12 storm surge gates: Army Corps proposes $52 billion barriers for New York-New Jersey waterways
Here’s why the Bayonne Bridge was briefly closed Saturday night
Get exclusive 1st look inside Gramercy Park Hotel where everything is on sale
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
94.5 PST
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 7