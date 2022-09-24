Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO