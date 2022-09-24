Read full article on original website
northcoastnews.com
Solid salmon return numbers forecast for next several weeks in Grays Harbor
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Nina conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest ones...
The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how. Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct...
KUOW
The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far
With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
Tri-City Herald
Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site
CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
thurstontalk.com
John Hurley: The Driftwood Artist Painting Every Day Brighter in Tumwater
John Hurley is known as the driftwood artist. You may have met him at an outdoor market selling his painted clam shells and river rocks or demonstrating his techniques at a gallery event. Ambitious and creative are just a couple of descriptions for the 94-year-old Tumwater resident. One might add prolific artist too since his works are on display in Edmonds, Lacey, Olympia and in his Tumwater front yard. Not only a talented artist, John Hurley is an inspiration for seizing opportunity and living life fully.
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
WB I-90 now re-open; many furious over construction planning
Update (Sunday, September 25 at 5:03 p.m.): All lanes of Westbound I-90 are now open after WSDOT crews finished construction ahead of schedule. Mercer Island, WA. – Traffic has been a nightmare for many in western Washington over the past 48 hours, especially those who attempted to go westbound on Interstate 90.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
Chronicle
Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon
The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
thurstontalk.com
Intercity Transit: Share the Road Safely with Walkers and Bikers
With school back in session, children are walking, biking and rolling to school. Walking and biking as sustainable modes of transportation are becoming more common in Thurston County. Active transportation fosters good health, relieves traffic congestion, and helps protect the environment; all part of supporting a thriving community. October is...
ncwlife.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
thurstontalk.com
Westport Winery Hosts Fall Painting Classes
Westport Winery is hosting a fleet of fun fall craft classes taught by art instructor Marshelle Backes of Paint Laugh Repeat. Each class in a one-day event with no experience needed. The classes are on Sunday afternoons in the sunroom of the Sea Glass Grill at Westport Winery Garden Resort.
thurstontalk.com
Thurston County Adds Another Traffic Garden to help Children Stay Safe
After the community’s reception following the installment of the first traffic garden at Mountain View Elementary last year, Thurston County has added one more safety learning opportunity for young pedestrians and bicyclists. The major objective of the new Traffic Garden is to provide almost 350 students at McKenny Elementary...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
