The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thurston and Pierce counties become focus of search for new 2-runway airport site

CORRECTION: The three areas being considered for an airport are 6 miles in diameter. A previous version erroneously used the term radius. One site southeast of East Olympia in Thurston County and two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state commission on Friday narrowed the options it will consider.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

John Hurley: The Driftwood Artist Painting Every Day Brighter in Tumwater

John Hurley is known as the driftwood artist. You may have met him at an outdoor market selling his painted clam shells and river rocks or demonstrating his techniques at a gallery event. Ambitious and creative are just a couple of descriptions for the 94-year-old Tumwater resident. One might add prolific artist too since his works are on display in Edmonds, Lacey, Olympia and in his Tumwater front yard. Not only a talented artist, John Hurley is an inspiration for seizing opportunity and living life fully.
TUMWATER, WA
KOMO News

Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns

SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Identified as Pilot Who Died in Plane Crash in Oregon

The pilot who perished in a plane crash near Mount Jefferson, Oregon, on Thursday was identified by his daughter-in-law Sunday as Chehalis resident Wayne Wirt. Wirt was flying his Piper Cherokee solo from Llano, California, to Chehalis last week, but missed a check-in with his family at 2 p.m. on Sept. 22, according to a written account of the incident posted by Wirt’s daughter-in-law on a GoFundMe page on Sunday.
CHEHALIS, WA
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Intercity Transit: Share the Road Safely with Walkers and Bikers

With school back in session, children are walking, biking and rolling to school. Walking and biking as sustainable modes of transportation are becoming more common in Thurston County. Active transportation fosters good health, relieves traffic congestion, and helps protect the environment; all part of supporting a thriving community. October is...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Westport Winery Hosts Fall Painting Classes

Westport Winery is hosting a fleet of fun fall craft classes taught by art instructor Marshelle Backes of Paint Laugh Repeat. Each class in a one-day event with no experience needed. The classes are on Sunday afternoons in the sunroom of the Sea Glass Grill at Westport Winery Garden Resort.
WESTPORT, WA
thurstontalk.com

Thurston County Adds Another Traffic Garden to help Children Stay Safe

After the community’s reception following the installment of the first traffic garden at Mountain View Elementary last year, Thurston County has added one more safety learning opportunity for young pedestrians and bicyclists. The major objective of the new Traffic Garden is to provide almost 350 students at McKenny Elementary...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

