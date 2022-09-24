John Hurley is known as the driftwood artist. You may have met him at an outdoor market selling his painted clam shells and river rocks or demonstrating his techniques at a gallery event. Ambitious and creative are just a couple of descriptions for the 94-year-old Tumwater resident. One might add prolific artist too since his works are on display in Edmonds, Lacey, Olympia and in his Tumwater front yard. Not only a talented artist, John Hurley is an inspiration for seizing opportunity and living life fully.

