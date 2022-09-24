ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Missing Person: Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing person. Billie Jean Zampini was last seen Sept 23rd. She is said to be driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with Virginia tag 8430FJ, according to a press release.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Couple Arrested in Luray Following Standoff

LURAY – Two people were arrested Monday morning following an incident in Luray. At around five o’clock, Luray police officers and members of the Page County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 300 block of Luray Avenue for a report of a wanted suspect. Police...
LURAY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Highland Co.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened in Highland County on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601. Troopers say a 2022 Harley Davidson was...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Luray residents killed in multi-vehicle crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two people were killed in a five-vehicle crash that occurred in Page County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21 at the intersection of Highway 340 and Compton Hollow Road. A 2006 Honda Pilot was heading south...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
969wsig.com

Vandals Target Local Fire Department

WEYERS CAVE, Va – Authorities in Augusta County are investigating a vandalism incident at a local fire department. According to the Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, a pair of teens broke into the station and left a costly mess. The teens destroyed their lawn party kitchen causing thousands of dollars in damages.
WEYERS CAVE, VA
cbs19news

UPDATE: Sheriff's office reports missing woman has been found

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to a release, 36-year-old Billie Jean Zampini was last seen on Friday, but she was reported missing on Monday. She is a white woman who is 5-foot-7 and...
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Superintendent Oskar Scheikl to retire from Rockingham County schools

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced he will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. Scheikl shared the news during Monday night’s school board meeting. He said his children have known for two years he was planning to leave the position at the end of the school year with the hopes of spending quality time with his aging mother in Austria.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester plans emergency response exercise

The training exercise will take place at John Handley High School from 8 am to noon and include the city’s public safety departments, public schools, and supporting agencies. The simulated scenario will involve an active threat at Handley. The goal is to assess first responders and school staff’s readiness...
WINCHESTER, VA

