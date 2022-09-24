Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3.

The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.

But will the Bears be on in your part of the country?

If you live in the orange area of the map, you’ll be able to watch Bears-Texans locally at Noon CT on CBS (via 506sports.com).

The rest of the country will get Chiefs-Colts (red), Bills-Dolphins (green) and Bengals-Jets (blue) as part of CBS’s early slate of games.

The Bears and Texans kick things off Sunday at Noon CT on CBS.