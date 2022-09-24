Bear Necessities: Trevis Gipson still trying to prove himself

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day.

Bears defensive end Trevis Gipson has picked up right where he left off last season. Gipson is coming off a two-sack performance against the Packers, where he showed why he deserves more playing time opposite Robert Quinn.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams couldn’t help but gush about Gipson’s positive attitude and work ethic, outside of his physical traits.

“That goes a long way,” Williams said. “I never take the positive attitude and the work ethic for granted, and those are two things that give him a chance to be a really good player.”

Gipson, a former fifth-round pick, said he’s trying to prove that he can be a dominant player in the NFL.

“It’s just really being underrated, being overlooked,” Gipson said, via ChicagoBears.com. “People underestimate me, not knowing if I can compete. So I’m still trying to prove my worth to this league and my organization and even myself, knowing that I can dominate this game.”

Gipson has been working on his craft during practice, where he’s been experimenting with “what I can use to my advantage and my best abilities and having counters off of those moves.”

There’s also been a focus on familiarity with his fellow defensive linemen.

“The more reps that we do with one another and working on games and feeling each other out, the more comfortable we get as a unit,” he said.

Gipson will get a chance to build off his Week 2 performance when the Bears face the Texans, and he’s already left an impression on his coaches.

“He’s long,” Williams said. “And he’s bought into our philosophy of how hard we play and how to run to the ball, and he’s been productive, so that’s always a plus.”