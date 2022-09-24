ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

By Cindy Krischer Goodman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Kristina Castro of Broward Health Medical Center loads a syringe with a dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine as she inoculates doctors and nurses on Dec. 17, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale. Susan Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop.

Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay in their annual taxes to support medical care to the uninsured residents in their geographic areas.

This year, Broward Health wants to hike its rate by 37.7% from 1.2 to 1.6. For a homeowner like Troy Ligget of Fort Lauderdale, the rate increase will mean an additional $200 on his property tax bill dedicated to the hospital district. Ligget opposes the increase.

“I call it almost obscene that they would raise taxes this much in this economy when Broward County and the City of Fort Lauderdale are holding the line on their tax rates,” Ligget said.

Broward County plans to keep its tax rate the same as last year, banking on property owners paying more money because of the explosion in home values.

In contrast to Broward Health, Memorial’s board voted to move forward with the lowest tax rate ever recorded for the district. Its tax rate for 2023 (0.1144 millage) represents a 4.59% decrease from the prior year.

Rich man, poor man

As the health systems emerge from a pandemic, why would one hospital district hit residents with a big tax increase and the other reduce their tax bill?

The explanation provided: differences in competition, funding sources and growth plans.

Both hospital systems have expansions underway after determining growth is crucial in South Florida where the need for healthcare services continues to rise. Both must incur the rising cost of staff wages that are coming as a result of shortages in the healthcare field. And, both want upgraded medical equipment, robotics and renovations at their hospitals.

But Memorial is much better prepared to pay for its expenses this year. It has less competition, better funding sources, and a history of strong financial management.

In the south section of Broward County, Memorial Healthcare operates five adult hospitals and the well-regarded Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. All hospitals in the district boundaries are owned by Memorial, which has blanketed the east and west side of their territory.

In the north section of Broward County, Broward Health operates four adult hospitals and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health. But within its boundaries, other health systems have a presence, including Cleveland Clinic, HCA Florida, Tenet, Steward Healthcare, and Holy Cross Health. Baptist also has contracted to build a hospital in Sunrise.

“Those hospitals are pulling profitable patients out of Broward Health and taking them over to their hospitals and leaving us with the most vulnerable, uninsured patient population in Broward County,” said Alex Fernandez, chief financial officer of Broward Health. “The South Broward Hospital District does not have that competition. You don’t have options in South Broward. Memorial is your only option.”

Fernandez said not only does Broward Health compete for patients, the health system also competes for doctors, nurses, technicians and other employees. He said labor costs are up 42%, or almost $200 million in just three years, and that includes the higher wages it pays for contract staff.

Expensive growth plans

This year, Broward Health wants to expand by building a $25 million free-standing Emergency Room in Sunrise and by spending $6 million to lease and renovate a building across from its main hospital in Fort Lauderdale to move its executive offices and create multipurpose space. It has scrapped its initial plan to build a full hospital in Sunrise on land it owns.

The planned projects would be funded by $100 million Broward Health set aside for capital expenses in the 2023, spending supported by the higher taxes. Its 2023 capital budget is about double last year’s.

On Tuesday, Broward Health’s Board of Commissioners will vote on whether to approve the increased tax rate. Taxpayers can speak at the public meeting, but the board has the final say.

Even without the rate hike, the health system will get $17.7 million more this year because of the increase in property values in the northern part of the county. The rise in the rate would give them another $69 million to spend.

“We would have been operating at a deficit if we wouldn’t have increased the millage rate up to where we’re suggesting the millage rate needs to be today,” Fernandez said.

Ligget, the Fort Lauderdale homeowner, said taxpayers need to be aware of the increase. He spoke out at an initial hearing and plans to speak out again at the final hearing. “It is outrageous that an unelected board can raise property taxes by 37.7% and spend $100 million on capital projects without any accountability to the voters,” he said.

Different financial structures

Across Griffin Road to the south, Matt Muhart, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Memorial Healthcare, also is seeing its expenses go up.

“There’s significant financial pressure on hospitals,” he said. “We are spending$180 to $220 million dollars more per year just on labor cost increases.”

Memorial Healthcare’s new CEO Scott Wester said his board recognized the challenges hospitals face but took a different stand. “They took the position that we can weather the storm without putting the burden on the taxpayers right now.”

The South Broward Hospital District — Memorial Healthcare — isn’t as reliant on income from the hospital tax on property owners. Memorial gets revenue from profitable joint ventures and investments as well as from its Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. The health system also is using proceeds of a $250 million bond offering for its expansion projects, such as adding four floors to its children’s hospital and building a new cancer hospital in Pembroke Pines.

The increase in property values in South Broward alone will give Memorial Healthcare $7.7 million more than last year to spend. Wester says that will provide the health system with enough to cover its obligations.

Linda Quick, president of Quick Bernstein Connections Group and a force in Florida healthcare policy for decades, said the financial differences playing out today are the results of decisions made years ago.

“Historically the North Broward Hospital District has not been as financially accountable as the south district has been,” she explained. “That is part of why the south has been able to contain costs and not lose political support and philanthropic support.”

The boards of the two hospital districts in the county met together earlier this year to discuss joint ventures and potential collaborations. Wester said while they see opportunities to work together, there is no discussion of merging the two districts. “There are no conversations going on today that would suggest that that’s going to happen anytime soon,” he said.

South Florida health reporter Cindy Goodman can be reached at cgoodman@sunsentinel.com .

