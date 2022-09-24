Read full article on original website
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
7 Beauty Supplements to Turn Back the Clock From the Inside Out
You can score anti-aging results from any one of these beauty supplements to help you look your absolute best — find out more
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
survivornet.com
Woman Overlooks ‘Small Scratch’ On Head, Thinking She Nicked it With Hairbrush, Until It ‘Looked Like A Volcanic Crater:’ It Was Cancer
Rachel Collett, 48, noticed a mark on her head in 2014 that she initially dismissed as a scratch. After some time, the mark started changing, and Rachel said it looked like a “volcanic crater” that was “dipping” into her head. Finally, in 2015, she went in...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
5 Super-Hydrating Foods You Should Be Eating Over 40–They Strengthen Skin And Prevent Sagging
Moisturizers, serums, and in-office skin procedures are great, don’t get us wrong. But amazing skin at any age starts from within. Eating foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals and have a high hydration content, as well as drinking plenty of water, is key to nourishing your skin from the inside out. You don’t have to overhaul your entire diet or start following a wild fad diet to make skin-benefitting changes: you can start by simply adding a few foods that dietitians say are excellent for your skin and health. Registered Dietitian Kelsey Butler, M.Sc Nutritional Science, shares with SHEFinds.com the top five super-hydrating foods you should be eating over 40 — they strengthen skin and prevent sagging.
Dermatologists Agree: This Is The Super-Dehydrating Beverage You Have To Stop Drinking Over 40
When we talk about diet and, more specifically, what we should be consuming for better health and skincare outcomes, the focus is usually on food. But, if you think about it, you’re probably spending more time during the day with something in your hand to drink than you are sitting down for a meal. Choosing the right beverages and avoiding those that can have a negative impact on our health is equally important. The entire point of drinking is to hydrate your body and help with the digestion process. But there are some popular beverages that have a dehydrating effect that becomes particularly more noticeable as we age. Dermatologists agree: this is the super-dehydrating beverage you have to stop drinking over 40.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
Celeb hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai reveals hair mistakes that are aging you, including the wrong way to cover your grays
THE wrong move with makeup or skincare could make you look older – but a few hair mistakes could be aging you, too. Celebrity hairstylist Frédéric Fekkai tells the U.S. Sun which errors women make with their strands that could add years to their appearance – and what to do instead.
Allure
How Having Dark Armpits, Knees, and Elbows Turned Into a Problem to Be Solved
Our society's obsession with even skin has created another shitty beauty standard. The year is 2013. I'm finishing watching a YouTube tutorial by Jackie Aina and scrolling to find what's next. My eyes wander to the thumbnails on the right side of the screen, and in the midst of the makeup tutorials, I spot ones with before/after shots of a lighter armpit or knee next to a darker one. "How I Got Rid of My Dark Armpits Fast," one of the titles reads.
Healthline
Should I Use Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Rosemary is a culinary and healing herb. This woody perennial is native to the Mediterranean region, where it’s been used as food and medicine for centuries.
So Many People Are Obsessed With These Weird Beauty Products That Work So Brilliantly
These up-and-coming beauty products are sure to hit it big time! This list will give you serious beauty inspiration to kick off the new season, from the best hair tools to multi-functional makeup products. Whether your go-to look is full glamazon or a glowy, natural look, there is something for everyone here.
I’m In My 40s and Have Never Gotten Injectables—Here Are The Under-$20 Products I Swear By for Keeping My Skin Fresh Instead
Society seems to be at a tipping point with anti-aging. Though Botox and other injectables have become more normalized, we're simultaneously seeing women in the public eye forsake these treatments and embrace their mature skin—and as with any personal style choice to each their own. Personally, I've considered getting injectables—possibly Botox to eliminate the “political rage” lines between my eyes, or maybe some Juvederm to round out the smirk lines around my mouth—but like many luxury beauty treatments, injectables have simply never been accessible in my budget.
A New Way to Regrow Hair? Oral Minoxidil Shows Promise
If shampoo commercials are to be believed, all that’s needed for thick, lustrous hair is a bottle of suds. But for thousands with hair loss, regrowing thinning hair is tough to do. Now, dermatologists are rediscovering an existing treatment—minoxidil—and prescribing it in a different form. A growing number of...
MindBodyGreen
Can Face Tapping Really Soften Wrinkles? We Asked The Pros
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When was the last time you touched your face? I'm not talking about scrubbing in a cleanser, dabbing on an eye cream, or even scratching the occasional itch—when was the last time you put your hands on your skin and really connected with your pores, traced your fingers over grooves and divots, or felt the warmth of your complexion underneath your palms just for the hell of it? I'd wager it's been a minute.
Allure
My Keratosis Pilaris Is No Match for Soft Services' Buffing Bar
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As time passes and "It Girl" products of the beauty world evolve, it's inevitable that certain types of products rise to the top while others fade into near (or total) obscurity. In an industry once dominated by matte foundations and theater-grade contour kits, sheer skin tints and finger-painterly balms are makeup's soup du jour. The body care department is no different; you'd be hard-pressed to find a "bestsellers" section on any beauty brand's website with a bar of soap still at the top — at least, that is, for now.
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors
The post Anti-Aging Skin Care Products for Seniors appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Acne, uneven brows, and dry skin? Experts answer your most searched beauty questions
Whether it’s a hormonal breakout, hot weather drying out our skin, or troubles with growing our brows, many of us are often searching for quick answers to our beauty queries. The beauty experts at HD Brows took a deep dive into your most searched beauty questions, problems, and...
