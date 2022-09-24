'Horses can't lie': Montana universities adopt new approaches to address mental health

Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi charter school rejections draw ire of public policy groups
(The Center Square) – The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board has come under fire from a pair of public policy groups. The board approved one charter school application at its Monday meeting, with the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and Empower Mississippi chastising the board for its lack of action.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia's Youngkin donates third quarter salary to veteran-run nonprofit
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his third quarter salary, about $43,700, to a veteran-run nonprofit that provides services to veterans and students to help them transition to the workforce. The governor presented the check to G3 Community Services at its Stafford headquarters during a news...
KPVI Newschannel 6
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitmer signs bills boosting Secondary Road Patrol funding
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three bipartisan bills to boost funding for the Secondary Road Patrol program. These bills will add more officers on the road, increase recruitment and retention efforts, and bolster training. SRP monitors traffic violations, enforces criminal law, investigates motor vehicle accidents, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Partial unemployment debt payment; Chinese national convicted of spying
The Illinois Department of Employment Security will be making a payment of $450 million toward the remaining $1.8 billion borrowed under the Social Security Act. Officials say the unemployment insurance trust fund has capacity to make this payment without impairing the department’s ability to pay benefits. Illinois state government accumulated more than $4 billion in unemployment trust fund debt during the COVID-19 pandemic economic restrictions imposed by the governor.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin crops progressing well
Wisconsin had 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sept.25, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The first reported frost in the north was light and patchy, but mostly the weather was both drier and warmer than normal. • Topsoil-moisture condition...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cannabis workplace guidance creates more confusion
Attorneys say new workplace guidance from the Cannabis Regulatory Committee has left employers confused on how to handle impairment on the job. (Amanda Brown for the New Jersey Monitor) The workplace guidelines released by the state agency overseeing cannabis has employers dazed and confused over what they can do to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to assist with Hurricane Ian
(The Center Square) – More than 50 members of Indiana Task Force 1 were activated today to respond to Hurricane Ian. The hurricane hit western Cuba on Tuesday. It’s expected to increase in intensity and become a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida on Wednesday, according to several media reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Baker: $24M in grants will upgrade educational facilities at technical high schools
(The Center Square) – Fourteen high schools in Massachusetts will benefit from Skills Capital Grants. Funding totaling $24 million will be distributed to schools around the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said, that will help schools update labs and expand student enrollment in programs that give career education. “Since taking...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Legal online gaming no threat to Indiana's casino industry, study finds
The Hoosier State could legalize real-money slot machines and casino table games played over the internet, known as iGaming, without significantly cutting into earnings or employment at its 12 brick-and-mortar casinos, including the four in Northwest Indiana. That's the conclusion of a new study released Tuesday of the potential impacts...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas
(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
KPVI Newschannel 6
More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service
Several thousand Southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service. Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County. Lincoln-based Allo said last week that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Veteran embarks on 1,700 mile bike ride to honor six fallen soldiers, including one from Illinois
(The Center Square) – A retired U.S. Army colonel is paying tribute to six paratroopers killed in action in Afghanistan, including one from Illinois, by going on a monumental bike ride. Chris Kolenda embarked from Nebraska on the 1,700-mile Fallen Hero Honor Ride, which will take him through Illinois...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia will pay $71M to receive water from Lake Lanier as 'tri-state water wars' end with pact
(The Center Square) — Georgia will pay roughly $71 million over 30 years to access water in Lake Lanier, a significant development in the seemingly never-ending fight over water. The deal allows the water service providers for Gwinnett, Cumming and Forsyth counties and the cities of Buford and Gainesville...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Gas prices on the rise; study shows most searched crimes; open houses for IDOT jobs
The price of gasoline in Illinois is on the rise. The average price of a gallon of gas in Illinois is at $3.97, up six cents from a week ago. According to AAA, the national average is now at $3.73 a gallon. The slight price hike is being blamed on refinery issues in the Midwest and on the West Coast. Hurricane Ian is not expected to impact gas prices unless the storm takes an unexpected path towards refineries in Texas and Louisiana.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Poll: Shapiro and Fetterman lead, but voter trust in elections much lower
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll shows that Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates have an image problem and trail Democratic rivals in support. Lower GOP voter trust in elections may also hurt Republican turnout. Nationally, Republicans anticipate an advantage in the midterms due to a dip in support...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Veto Day at the N.H. State House
CONCORD —When bills that are passed by the House of Representatives and Senate are finally forwarded to the governor, he has to decide to either sign the bill into law; not sign the bill but let it pass into law without his signature; or veto (say no to) the bill.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Economic growth in northeast Pennsylvania comes with coal mine cleanup
(The Center Square) – A rush of federal money will boost Pennsylvania’s ability to address abandoned mining land, but the commonwealth will not be able to rely on federal dollars for most of the funding. The Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee met on Tuesday to discuss...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What you need to know about the proposed TN Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 state and federal general election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will...
Comments / 0