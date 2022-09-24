ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier

This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
The Post and Courier

Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled

NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Charleston City Paper

7 places to get cheesesteaks in Charleston

The cheesesteak may have roots in Philadelphia, but the popular cheesy, beefy sandwich has found its way into the stomach of Charlestonians. At its base, it’s a simple hoagie roll stuffed with melted cheese and thinly sliced beef. These seven Charleston restaurants, however, have added their own spin on...
WCBD Count on 2

Road reopens after Summerville gas leak repaired

A Dominion Energy spokesman told News 2 that the gas leak was secured around 2:45 p.m. — SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A gas leak is impacting some traffic in Summerville on Monday afternoon. The Summerville Police Department said North Main Street is shut down between West 5th North Street and West 6th South Street. Dominion […]
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Hurricane Ian expected to cause winds, rain in S.C.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make its greatest impacts in South Carolina on Thursday night and into Friday, according to a general Tuesday forecast by the National Weather Service. Expect a breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 25 mph. Conditions are expected to be dry, but upper-level moisture should increase....
charlestondaily.net

Hurricane Hugo – 33 Years Later (Reflections in Pictures and Video)

“I’ll wait for you, should I fall behind, wait for me” – Bruce Springsteen. On or about midnight on September 21/22 marked the 33rd anniversary of Hurricane Hugo sending a destructive path through Charleston and its neighboring beaches and towns. For many, this was the most difficult period of their lives, overcoming life-threatening conditions, losing homes and trying to find ways to start again. Over the next several months, the area had to find a way to begin again and bring back the Southern warmth and beauty it had known for hundreds of years.
crbjbizwire.com

Belk | Lucy announces the lease up of The Bend at Carolina Park

Belk | Lucy is pleased to announce that The Bend at Carolina Park is now 100% leased. The Bend is ideally positioned in the heart of Mount Pleasant’s Carolina Park master-planned community and is comprised of five multi-tenant buildings. Completion of the project is anticipated to be November 2022.
The Post and Courier

Concerns over graves at site of former church in Goose Creek

Goose Creek looks much different than it does today. For instance, what was a rural area where the modest St. Paul A.M.E church once stood is now surrounded by residential neighborhoods. The church was torn down in the 1980s to make way for new projects. But some of its past is still there and there are fresh concerns about preserving it.
WCBD Count on 2

Giveaway with Lowcountry Food Bank happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in North Charleston on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Macedonia Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with […]
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry shelters need emergency fosters & volunteers for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane Ian is right around the corner and shelters in the Lowcountry need help more than ever this week. The Charleston Animal Society, Dorchester Paws, and other shelters need emergency fosters. "We want to help our shelters throughout the southeast whenever there is a storm,...
WCBD Count on 2

Preparations underway in Charleston ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – Charleston City and County officials are preparing for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Be prepared is the basic message,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. City and county leaders are working with the National Weather Service, which predicts the area could see six-eight inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday, bringing […]
WCBD Count on 2

College of Charleston gifted historic home in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A College of Charleston alum has donated a historic Charleston home to the school to support students’ career development.  According to the College of Charleston, a historic home on the corner of George and St. Philip streets will soon transform into the Student Success Center.  In September, the college announced the gift […]
thedanielislandnews.com

City-run tennis courts, pools free to residents 90 and older

Age is just a number, unless you’re a senior citizen in the City of Charleston who partakes in tennis or swimming. It pays to be older because these pastimes just became free of charge for some. Earlier this month, the city’s Recreation Committee met on Sept. 6 to consider...
abcnews4.com

4 adults, 2 dogs displaced after house fire on Taber Circle: CFD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Fire Department officials say four adults and two dogs were displaced from their home on Taber Circle Sunday. Two pet birds did not survive. The residential structure fire was called in around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews said there was visible smoke venting...
WCBD Count on 2

Some events cancelled ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to begin impacting the Lowcountry with heavy rain, flooding, gusty winds, and a risk of isolated tornadoes on Thursday through the end of the week. While forecasters are watching the track very closely and monitoring potential impacts on our area, some events have announced cancellations in anticipation of […]
