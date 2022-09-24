Read full article on original website
South Carolina likely won’t make abortion rules stricter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have voted not to make changes to the state’s abortion laws after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision. That means the rules on abortion likely will not become more restrictive. Instead, the representatives are insisting on a full ban on abortions, and contend that a bill that passed the state Senate is too watered-down. House members on Tuesday voted down the Senate’s attempt to reduce the amount of time that victims of rape or incest could obtain the procedure — from 20 weeks after conception to 12 weeks. Conservatives in the Republican-dominated General Assembly have been working to end abortion for decades and had called a special session earlier this year that they hoped would lead to a total ban.
Hawaii fines US Navy for unauthorized sewage release
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health is fining the U.S. Navy $8.8 million for repeatedly discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into state waters from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The department said Tuesday it recorded 766 counts of the Navy discharging pollutants in excess of limits established by a permit. The pollutants were released between January 2020 and July 2022 from the Hawaii Wastewater Treatment Pant operated by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command. Navy says it’s addressing deficiencies at the plant under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. It says this may address some of the issues pointed out by Hawaii’s Department of Health.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without electricity, before churning on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Good Samaritan finds toddlers who wandered away from daycare
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A woman on her way to the market Monday morning found two toddlers close to the roadway after they wandered out of their daycare in north St. Louis County. “It’s one of the scariest things, one of the scariest phone calls,” said...
