A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO