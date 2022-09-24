Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
No one is hurt in a Fulton fire
A Fulton home is heavily damaged by a fire. The house burned Friday night on Kathy Street. The fire started in a basement room. Investigators say the fire was electrical. No one was hurt. Damage estimates topped $60,000.
abc17news.com
Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside
A Columbia woman was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action for allegedly pointing a gun at a building with children inside. The post Columbia woman charged with threatening house with children inside appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Missouri state fire marshal’s office now involved in Jefferson City fire investigation
Jefferson City firefighters say a weekend blaze at a vacant home on East Capitol avenue remains under investigation, with the assistance of the Missouri state fire marshal’s office. Saturday night’s fire happened in the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue, which is east of the Missouri Capitol building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets probation for stealing liquor during armed robbery
A Columbia man is sentenced to five years supervised probation for robbing a gas station with a knife and a hammer. Jacob Woods was originally charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. But he pleaded down last week to one count of stealing. If Woods violates the conditions of his parole, he’ll serve five years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Cat rescued from house fire in Boone County, shop destroyed in separate Boone County fire
Boone County firefighters rescue a cat from a house fire east of Columbia. The Boone County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a house fire around 4:00 Friday morning on Pinehurst Lane. Light smoke was showing from the back of one unit of a split-level four plex when crews arrived.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myozarksonline.com
Osage Beach Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A 42-year-old Osage Beach woman is facing numerous charges in Camden County following her arrest early Sunday morning. Stephanie J. Ellis was taken into custody by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol on a felony warrant from Cass County for a probation violation, a felony warrant from Camden County for Burglary, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in physical injury, driving while suspended and failure to secure a child properly in a seatbelt. Ellis was taken to the Camden County Jail; no bond has been set.
939theeagle.com
Transportation officials from across Missouri interested in seeing Columbia’s diverging diamond
Truckers and other motorists who use Columbia’s diverging diamond interchange at I-70 and Stadium will need to slow down this (Tuesday) morning, as transportation and law enforcement officers from across the state walk that area as a pedestrian. It’s part of Missouri’s 2022 highway safety and traffic conference, which...
kjluradio.com
St. Joseph man gets 90 days in jail for calling in bomb threat to Columbia day care
A man from northwest Missouri accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia day care center pleads guilty. Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, pleaded guilty earlier this month to making a terrorist threat and second-degree harassment. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail on both counts. A third charge of endangering the welfare of a child was dropped in exchange for his plea.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to four years in prison on multi-county police pursuit charge
A Sedalia man is headed to prison on charges stemming from a 40-mile chase through three mid-Missouri counties. Paul Ramos, 33, pleaded guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest last week. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the tampering charge and two years on the resisting arrest charge but will serve the sentences simultaneously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmmo.com
SLATER WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A 36-year-old Slater woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash in Saline County on Monday, September 26. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when Destiny Fischer failed to stop at a stop sign, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest in a field.
Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: The driver involved in the crash wasn't wearing a helmet. A Rolla man was killed Sunday night following a motorcycle in Osage County. The crash happened on County Road 722 near Route Y around 7:10 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers investigated a motorcycle crash yesterday The post Rolla man killed after motorcycle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Jefferson City Mayor Tergin discusses East Capitol Avenue and food insecurity on 939 the Eagle
The issue of dilapidated and aging homes along Jefferson City’s East Capitol Avenue has been controversial. Some residents want them preserved, saying they are historic. Others say they are an eyesore and that Jefferson City Police have to remove people from vacant buildings. Mayor Carrie Tergin sees opportunity in those homes. She joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”:
kjluradio.com
Ashland man accused of fatal stabbing scheduled for April jury trial
A trial date is set for a Boone County man accused of fatally stabbing a man. Robin Morales-Sanchez, 20, of Ashland, was scheduled last week for a four-day jury trial to begin April 25. He’s accused of stabbing two men, one fatally, in the summer of 2021 in Ashland.
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 2