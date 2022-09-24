Read full article on original website
insidethehall.com
6-Banner Sunday: Media day recap, tip times announced and TV schedule nearly finalized
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked No. 7 nationally in Andy Katz’s preseason power 36
Longtime college basketball writer Andy Katz is bullish on Indiana this season. Katz, who works for NCAA.com and BTN, has the Hoosiers at No. 7 nationally in his preseason power 36 released on Monday. The Hoosiers were ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports. North Carolina, Indiana’s opponent in...
insidethehall.com
Indiana picked to win the Big Ten by THE ALMANAC
THE ALMANAC, a new digital preseason college basketball publication, was released today. Indiana was picked by Jeff Goodman of Stadium to win the Big Ten in the publication. Trayce Jackson-Davis was named the preseason Big Ten player of the year and a preseason first team all-Big Ten selection. The Hoosiers...
WHAS 11
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
guideposts.org
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lockdown at Greensburg Junior High Following "Loud Bangs"
The lockdown was lifted after a sweep of the school by local police. (Greensburg, Ind.) – Protocols were put in place this morning at Greensburg Junior High School after two loud bangs were heard. Greensburg Police received a call about the sounds around 8:30 a.m. Once on the scene,...
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Franklin, Indiana
Saw this cool sweet looking awesome specced C6 Grandsport Convertible parked outfront Johnson St Pub this weekend. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
WISH-TV
20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
WISH-TV
Operator of Dairy Queen franchises faces $42K fine for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan has been fined more than $42,000 after a federal investigation found they violated child labor provisions, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Labor. The release says the U.S....
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
wamwamfm.com
Communities Rallying For Student Injured in ATV Accident
The Loogootee community is rallying behind a local high school student who was badly injured in an ATV accident Saturday night. Landon Mathies suffered several broken bones and other injuries after the crash. The community held a prayer vigil last night at 8 p.m. at the high school baseball field....
Walmart blames dozens of Indiana fire departments in handling of warehouse fire, making damage worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Walmart has filed notice it plans to pursue a tort claim against the Plainfield Fire Territory and dozens of other Indiana fire departments for the handling of the Plainfield fulfillment center warehouse fire in March. The tort claim is for property loss and damages, and it...
