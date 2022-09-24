ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
butterwithasideofbread.com

ALMOND JOY CAKE

Almond Joy Cake is chocolate cake topped with a marshmallow coconut layer and chocolate frosting mixed with toasted almonds. Chocolate cake recipe that tastes just like your favorite Almond Joy candy bar!. Our recipe for homemade Almond Joy bars is a popular one. For good reason. And this cake version...
FOOD & DRINKS
thecountrycook.net

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies

Bring back the nostalgia of your childhood with these Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Cookies. Easy and tasty ingredients help these cookies come together quickly and will remind you of a simpler time!. A CLASSIC PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE. One thing that I miss about being in school is some of the...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
RECIPES
Mashed

4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe

How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
RECIPES
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Aldi's Fall Flavored Butters Have Shoppers Freaking Out

Butter makes everything taste better, doesn't it? Bread and butter without the butter is, after all, just a dry slab of bread. Sure, there's always margarine, but as British chef James Martin told The Herald, that's "dreadful, dreadful stuff" that "should be banned." While Martin's take on margarine may seem harsh, there's no denying that for most diners, butter has the superior taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

A Fall Pie Just Found Its Way Back To Costco Shelves

The pumpkin spice latte may be the star of fall, but another treat gives the season a particularly cozy feel: pies. Whether you prefer apple or pumpkin, pecan or sweet potato, there's no better way to finish your autumnal feast than with a slice (or three) of pie. The best part? You can always keep the festivities going the next morning by indulging in some pie for breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheStreet

Forget Pumpkin Spice, Pepsi Leans Into Another Fall Favorite

The virality of Starbucks (SBUX) 's Pumpkin Spice Latte has, for many people, pushed out all other flavors when it comes to people's associations with fall. Candy apples, cranberries, cider and even Halloween candy all pale in comparison to the dominance of the loosely "autumnal" combination of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
RESTAURANTS
AOL Corp

Cornbread and eggs is the old-fashioned way southerners use up leftover cornbread

Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn. There will never come a day when the discussion—er, argument—amongst Southerners around how to make the best cornbread comes to a definitive close. Some choose the baking dish, while others stay true to the cast-iron skillet. Many herald the addition of browned butter, while a small faction remains adamant about throwing in sugar. However, the one thing that everyone can agree on is that cornbread is always welcome on the table.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie

The only thing that could make chicken pot pie even better are biscuits. To keep this dish weeknight friendly, we use frozen biscuits, not the refrigerated kind, which will overcook. This store-bought shortcut will save time, but still yield an irresistible flaky pot pie top. For an impressive presentation, brush...
RECIPES

