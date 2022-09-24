ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba. The Category 3 storm is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray shares the forecast and the threat of storm surge.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy