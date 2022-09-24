ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD: Darien Man Charged with Attempt to Entice a Minor by Computer

Over the past week the Greenwich Police Dept Special Victims Section conducted an undercover operation in which a Detective purported himself in an online chat app to be a 14-year-old girl from Greenwich. Police say the detective was eventually befriended by a Darien man, David Boyd Rewcastle, 59. Over the...
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home

NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Old Greenwich, CT
Greenwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Shots Fired Hitting Into A Child’s Bedroom

2022-09-26@10:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers called to report a LOT of shots fired rapidly at PT Barnum AGAIN tonight. Earlier today there were shots fired. At 11:20pm EMS was dispatched to check the welfare of a child as stray bullets were shot into their room at 217 Anthony Street. It does not sound like the child was injured.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breach Of Peace 2#Stamford Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury

*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi

On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
GREENWICH, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
NEWBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy