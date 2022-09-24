Read full article on original website
GPD: Darien Man Charged with Attempt to Entice a Minor by Computer
Over the past week the Greenwich Police Dept Special Victims Section conducted an undercover operation in which a Detective purported himself in an online chat app to be a 14-year-old girl from Greenwich. Police say the detective was eventually befriended by a Darien man, David Boyd Rewcastle, 59. Over the...
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Serious Assault Of Victim In Stratford, Police Say
Police have asked the public for help locating a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim in Fairfield County. The Stratford Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 26, that Khilee Bennett is wanted on charges for a "serious domestic violence incident" that happened in Stratford on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Police: Norwalk resident helps catch burglars who tried to break into Rowayton home
NORWALK — Police say two men were arrested last week after they were caught trying to break into a home and burglarized a car in Rowayton. An officer responded to a report of an attempted burglary on Witch Lane at approximately 1:25 a.m. last Tuesday. Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino said the resident reported two men attempted to open the door to the home, then rummaged through a vehicle in the driveway.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Bridgeport News: Shots Fired Hitting Into A Child’s Bedroom
2022-09-26@10:29pm–#Bridgeport CT– A number of viewers called to report a LOT of shots fired rapidly at PT Barnum AGAIN tonight. Earlier today there were shots fired. At 11:20pm EMS was dispatched to check the welfare of a child as stray bullets were shot into their room at 217 Anthony Street. It does not sound like the child was injured.
Police Warrant Reveals New Details in Widely Discussed Arrest of New Canaan Woman on Risk of Injury Charge
The 45-year-old New Canaan woman arrested last month in a widely discussed incident told police she would “raise hell” if the state Department of Children and Families came to her house, records show. According to a New Canaan Police Department arrest warrant application obtained by NewCanaanite.com, the woman—whose...
Conn. Carjacker Targeted Facebook Sellers, Uber Drivers in Gunpoint Robberies: Feds
A federal grand jury indictment could land a Connecticut man behind bars for more than a decade if he's found guilty in a series of armed carjackings over a five-month window earlier this year. Tihaja "TJ" Ortiz-Tucker was arrested back in July on a criminal complaint, now superseded by the...
Yorktown Man Charged With Forcible Touching After Walk-In Complaint
A Northern Westchester man has been arrested for allegedly forcibly touching a woman against her will on two separate occasions. The incident was reported in Yorktown on Thursday, Aug. 25 by the woman who reported the incident to Yorktown Police. An investigation led police to Jose Pablo Cruz, age 40,...
Police: DUI driver arrested for backing into Yonkers patrol car, injuring 2 officers
Two Yonkers police officers suffered from minor injuries after a driver hit their patrol car.
Woman issued a misdemeanor after more than 50 juveniles were caught drinking at her house
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman was given a misdemeanor summons after police found more than 50 juveniles underage drinking at her home in Wilton. Police said they received an anonymous tip on Sunday around 9:40 p.m. that a party was underway at Joy Posner’s house on Twin Oak Lane.
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Trooper injured by wrong-way driver in Southbury
*Editor’s note: This post originally stated the suspect was from Waterbury. It has been corrected to Meriden.* SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper sustained minor injuries when a driver going the wrong way collided with their cruiser Saturday night on I-84 West in Southbury. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. A Mercedes-Benz […]
Greenwich Police Arrest Pair of Alleged Shoplifters Who Fled in a Taxi
On Monday around 5:30am police responded to CVS on West Putnam ave on a reported larceny where suspects attempted to leave the scene in a taxi. Police say the taxi was located at the intersection of West Putnam Ave and Weaver Street. On scene investigation revealed stolen merchandise in the...
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
Man who called woman an ‘Asian bitch” and severely beat her, pleads guilty to hate crime
WHITE PLAINS – A Yonkers man pled guilty on Tuesday in Westchester County Court to committing a violent hate crime in March of this year against a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building in Yonkers. Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to felony assault as a hate...
Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance
GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
