Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
Can a food allergy cause a rash around the mouth in children?
Rashes around children’s mouths are common. They can happen when an irritant touches the skin or through the overuse of topical products. Certain foods may also trigger eczema flare-ups. In rare cases, a food allergy causes the rash. When a rash appears around the mouth, it can be itchy...
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodsafetynews.com
More people sick as outbreak linked to Wendy’s spreads to 2 more states
Another 13 people have been confirmed sick in an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to lettuce on sandwiches from Wendy’s restaurants. Two states have been added to the outbreak. Half of the 97 outbreak patients have been so sick that they had to be admitted to hospitals....
Washington Examiner
Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease
Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
How your cooker could put you and your kids at risk of deadly diseases
GAS cookers might be guilty of something a lot more sinister than eating up your money, experts have warned. The hobs, used by almost a third of households in the UK, emit potentially dangerous gases - even when turned off, a new study warns. According to scientists, gas cookers can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parentherald.com
Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?
Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
KIDS・
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Medical News Today
Can you drink alcohol with antibiotics?
Although some antibiotics can interact with alcohol, the risks are not the same for all types. Doctors will give different recommendations about a person’s alcohol intake depending on the type of antibiotic they prescribe. Antibiotics are drugs that target bacteria to treat and prevent infections. There are. of oral...
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
Healthline
Reusable Contact Lenses May Increase Risk of Contracting Rare Preventable Eye Infection
Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare but serious eye infection that can lead to sight loss. About 85 percent of cases occur in people who wear contact lenses. Researchers say people who wear reusable contact lenses have a higher risk of contracting the infection than those who wear disposable lenses do.
Nail Slugging Is The TikTok Trend That Derms Say Really Works
Similar to skin slugging, this trend helps hydrate brittle nails and dried out cuticles.
pumpkin.care
Leptospirosis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention
Leptospirosis (also known as lepto) is a bacterial infectious disease that spreads through the urine of infected animals. If left untreated, the resulting bacteria can target dogs’ kidneys and lead to severe liver damage or renal failure. Leptospirosis infection occurs when a dog comes into contact with contaminated water...
Your Ultimate Cold And Flu Season Business Survival Guide
It's that time of year again. Here is everything you need to get your business -- and yourself -- ready for cold and flu season.
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
Daily Beast
Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes
Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1
As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
Comments / 0