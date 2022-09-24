ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Medical News Today

Can a food allergy cause a rash around the mouth in children?

Rashes around children’s mouths are common. They can happen when an irritant touches the skin or through the overuse of topical products. Certain foods may also trigger eczema flare-ups. In rare cases, a food allergy causes the rash. When a rash appears around the mouth, it can be itchy...
TheConversationAU

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

As a new parent, I’ve become acutely aware of every person in the vicinity of my daughter who has the slightest sniffle or looks vaguely unwell. After multiple trips to emergency in her six months of life and a bout of COVID, my protective instincts are in overdrive. But I know illness is an inevitability. A few days after a family gathering we get the call – my nephew has hand, foot and mouth disease and I should be on the look out for signs in my daughter. So what is it? Hand, foot and mouth disease is a highly contagious infection,...
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Washington Examiner

Flesh-eating drug intended for animals linked to thousands of overdoses in heroin and fentanyl

The animal tranquilizer xylazine, which is not intended for human consumption, has been linked to thousands of drug overdoses across the United States, according to reports. Deaths from the drug, which also goes by the street name "tranq," increased 86.8% between 2019 and 2020 before dropping off slightly in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. Xylazine has also had an increasing presence in states such as Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut, according to federal officials cited by the New York Post.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Thailand warns of increases in dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease

Officials from the Thailand Department of Disease Control (DDC) are advising the public to be aware of diseases such as dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and other potential illnesses that could intensify during the rainy season. Government Deputy Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul urged people to see a doctor immediately if they experience...
parentherald.com

Diarrhea in Children: What Parents Need To Know About Causes and Symptoms?

Diarrhea is the loose, watery, and more frequent bowel movements. It may be present alone or be linked with other symptoms, such as vomiting, abdominal pain, or weight loss. Fortunately, it usually lasts no more than a few days, per Mayo Clinic. In the United States, kids have an average...
Medical News Today

Can you drink alcohol with antibiotics?

Although some antibiotics can interact with alcohol, the risks are not the same for all types. Doctors will give different recommendations about a person’s alcohol intake depending on the type of antibiotic they prescribe. Antibiotics are drugs that target bacteria to treat and prevent infections. There are. of oral...
msn.com

Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors

For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
pumpkin.care

Leptospirosis in Dogs: Causes, Symptoms, and Prevention

Leptospirosis (also known as lepto) is a bacterial infectious disease that spreads through the urine of infected animals. If left untreated, the resulting bacteria can target dogs’ kidneys and lead to severe liver damage or renal failure. Leptospirosis infection occurs when a dog comes into contact with contaminated water...
Psych Centra

Cognitive Signs of Stress

Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
Daily Beast

Travel the World Without Killing Your Feet in These Comfy Walking Shoes

Everyone wants to see the world, but traveling can take a toll on the body. Hours of walking, tours with no place to sit, and long days make for unhappy feet and irritable travelers. Comfortable shoes can make the difference between skipping a long-awaited day of sightseeing and crossing a long-awaited item off the bucket list. Orthofeet have designed shoes specifically to enhance comfort and alleviate pain for a variety of issues like back pain, swollen feet, overpronation, and arthritis.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Mrs Hinch fans share hack to get rid of condensation from windows - and it costs £1

As autumn arrives and the weather gets colder, chances are you will have noticed condensation is starting to build up on your windows, particularly in the morning. As well as being really annoying, it can actually cause mould to grow around your windows, so it's no surprise people are desperate for cheap ways to stop the water droplets forming in the first place.
