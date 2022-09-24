Read full article on original website
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
WLKY.com
Providence volleyball tops Mercy in four sets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Providence High School volleyball team improved to 22-6 on the year after beating Mercy in four sets on Monday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville
New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
WLKY.com
UofL looks to keep winning momentum on the road at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The University of Louisville is a 15-point favorite as the travel up to Massachusetts to take on Boston College Saturday. UofL looks to extend their winning streak to two games and make their way out of the bottom of the ACC. Right now, both UofL...
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
WLKY.com
Bellarmine sprint football wins home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University sprint football team beat Fontbonne University 14-6 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in the program's inaugural season. The matchup, which was played at St. Xavier High School, was the Knights' first home game in program history. "I think we improved from...
TE commitment Jamari Johnson recaps 'amazing' visit to Louisville
University of Louisville tight end commitment Jamari Johnson had already made a couple of visits to campus. But until Saturday, Johnson had never attended a game in Cardinal Stadium. With his family by his side, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect watched the Cardinals deck USF 41-3 and left impressed with what...
WLKY.com
Unbeaten matchup named UPS Jobs Game of the Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this Friday's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature two unbeaten teams: Henry County (5-0) and Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at CAL. The Henry County Wildcats are off to their...
zagsblog.com
Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date
Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
wdrb.com
Tickets go on sale Monday for U of L basketball scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Monday for the University of Louisville's men's basketball team annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage. This year's scrimmage will take place at Sunday, Oct. 23 at the KFC! Yum Center at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased here.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
3kingsboxing.com
Demontaze Duncan Returns Against Tyrone Crawley September 27
Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan Back In Action vs Tyrone Crawley Jr. Louisville, Kentucky – On Tuesday September 27th one of the fastest rising prospects in boxing returns to the ring as the Main Event in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan who we at 3kings have previously featured as one of the top prospects in boxing has power in both hands and has quickly amassed 7 wins with 7 knockouts in as many fights.
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
WLKY.com
John Belski inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Beloved Louisville meteorologist John Belski received an honor from theKentucky Broadcasters Association on Monday. Belski has won countless awards during his tenure in Louisville, but now he's officially a member of the KBA Hall of Fame following his induction Monday night. He worked for WLKY in...
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports + Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway, just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
WLKY.com
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
Wave 3
Former WAVE News meteorologist inducted into Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a career that spanned more than 23 years at WAVE News from 1987 to 2010 and several additional years in the Louisville market, meteorologist John Belski was inducted into the Kentucky Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday night. It’s the association’s highest honor. WAVE...
