Providence volleyball tops Mercy in four sets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Providence High School volleyball team improved to 22-6 on the year after beating Mercy in four sets on Monday night. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville

New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
Bellarmine sprint football wins home opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University sprint football team beat Fontbonne University 14-6 on Saturday afternoon to improve to 2-0 in the program's inaugural season. The matchup, which was played at St. Xavier High School, was the Knights' first home game in program history. "I think we improved from...
Unbeaten matchup named UPS Jobs Game of the Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY Sports has announced this Friday's UPS Jobs Game of the Week. The matchup will feature two unbeaten teams: Henry County (5-0) and Christian Academy of Louisville (6-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern time at CAL. The Henry County Wildcats are off to their...
Kevin Wallace
Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date

Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
Tickets go on sale Monday for U of L basketball scrimmage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Monday for the University of Louisville's men's basketball team annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage. This year's scrimmage will take place at Sunday, Oct. 23 at the KFC! Yum Center at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased here.
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
Demontaze Duncan Returns Against Tyrone Crawley September 27

Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan Back In Action vs Tyrone Crawley Jr. Louisville, Kentucky – On Tuesday September 27th one of the fastest rising prospects in boxing returns to the ring as the Main Event in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Demontaze “Juicy” Duncan who we at 3kings have previously featured as one of the top prospects in boxing has power in both hands and has quickly amassed 7 wins with 7 knockouts in as many fights.
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
