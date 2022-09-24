Michigan vs. Maryland prediction: Take heavy favorite Wolverines

Maryland is off to a 3-0 start with wins over Buffalo, Charlotte and SMU. On Saturday, however, business will pick up when the Terrapins travel to Ann Arbor to face Michigan.

I had this game circled before the season because, while Maryland has improved, I still think it will struggle against physical teams like Michigan. Last year, the Terps got pushed around in the trenches versus stronger opponents, losing by double digits to Ohio State (49), Michigan (41), Michigan State (19) and Penn State (17).

Maryland allowed SMU QB Tanner Mordecai to throw for 369 yards last week. I think this will be Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s coming out party. The Wolverines have covered six straight against Maryland. The beat goes on Saturday.

The pick: Michigan -17.

I bet the Beavers on the opening number of +7, but the line has gone down because, according to Caesars, there is three times more money on Oregon State alone to cover the spread than any other college game this week.

While that is shocking, I do think Oregon State has the speed to give USC’s defense problems. Fresno State averaged 6.8 yards per play last week, but managed just 17 points because of blown opportunities.

USC wasn’t overly impressive in its one road game, beating Stanford by 13. Oregon State is more talented and Corvallis will be rocking. The Beavers are live to pull the outright upset.

Appalachian State is in an awful spot this week. No team has played three emotional games like the Mountaineers have so far this year. They lost a wild shootout to in-state big brother North Carolina, went on the road to upset Texas A&M, then won with a Hail Mary on the final play over Troy with ESPN’s College Gameday in town.

James Madison is a quality team and you have to wonder if these Appalachian State kids have enough left in the tank to cover a touchdown. I’m betting they don’t. Look for the undervalued Dukes to hang tough on the road.

This is a pure fade of Colorado. The Buffaloes are awful, having been outscored 128-30 in losses to TCU, Air Force and Minnesota. UCLA gets a breather after playing a close game last week against South Alabama. Bruins roll.

Last week: 1-2. Washington (W), Rutgers (L), Nebraska (L).

Season: 4-4-1.