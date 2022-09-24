ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
104.5 The Team

SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer

The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

UAlbany Announces Two Guests for Their Creative Life Series, Fall 2022

ALBANY – The producers of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series have announced the first two guests of 2022-23 season: art critic Lucy Sante, and illustrator Maira Kalman. The series, a major arts initiative of the University Art Museum, New York State Writers Institute, and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Public Radio, features live onstage interviews conducted by WAMC’s “Roundtable” host, Joe Donahue. For the series, the conversations with artists of national and international prominence center on their creative inspiration, their craft, careers, and the demands of sustaining an artistic practice over time. Each program concludes with a question-and-answer portion.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, September 26

Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga

I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday

Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
SCHENECTADY, NY
vermontjournal.com

A Vermont salamander like no other

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
SPRINGFIELD, VT

