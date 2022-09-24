Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer
The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
UAlbany Announces Two Guests for Their Creative Life Series, Fall 2022
ALBANY – The producers of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series have announced the first two guests of 2022-23 season: art critic Lucy Sante, and illustrator Maira Kalman. The series, a major arts initiative of the University Art Museum, New York State Writers Institute, and UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Public Radio, features live onstage interviews conducted by WAMC’s “Roundtable” host, Joe Donahue. For the series, the conversations with artists of national and international prominence center on their creative inspiration, their craft, careers, and the demands of sustaining an artistic practice over time. Each program concludes with a question-and-answer portion.
5 things to know this Monday, September 26
Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rotterdam food truck event to support those with disabilities
Schenectady ARC, a non-profit organization that supports those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is holding its fifth annual food truck event. “Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks, and Forks," is set for October 15 at Via Port in Rotterdam.
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
Emaciated dog found in Sharon Springs
The Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley said officials will hear the story behind an emaciated dog's condition after he was found in Sharon Springs.
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? We Think So!
I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Laurie Anderson Exhibition at MASS MoCA Includes Virtual Reality Works
NORTH ADAMS – Currently on view at MASS MoCA in is an exhibition of avant-garde artist and musician, Laurie Anderson. The exhibition includes two virtual reality works, To the Moon and Chalkroom, and will continue at least through the end of 2022. Laurie Anderson is one of today’s premier...
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
Here’s the Latest NY Lottery Millionaire From Saratoga County
There are a ton of New York State Lottery scratch-off tickets that you can choose from. You can buy them for $1 all the way up to spending $30 on an individual ticket. A lucky man in Saratoga County picked the right scratch-off ticket and now he is five million dollars richer!
