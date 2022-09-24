Read full article on original website
Price Reduced! Stunning Jaw-Dropping Stillwater Mansion on 15 Acres
This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
New Motorcycle Themed Cafe Now Serving Up Coffee & More In Saratoga County
If you get fired up on caffeine and firing up your ride, there is a new local cafe right up your alley. The beautiful thing about coffee is you can enjoy it pretty much any setting. And it can be a companion for any activity. Getting up early to work on your house? Fire up a pot of joe. Shopping at Crossgate? Stop mid-shop for that jolt of caffeine.
Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult
SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21. Police said Joseph Fuller has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was...
Lake George woman accused in string of thefts
Troopers found more than they bargained for on Sunday when they carried out a search warrant on a Lake George woman's car.
Washington County festival celebrates cannabis culture
The 25th annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair is taking place October 7 through 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The festival is a celebration of the legalization and culture of cannabis.
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat
It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
South Glens Falls man dies in Bolton car crash
A South Glens Falls man has died in a two-car crash on East Schroon River Road in Bolton. New York State Police said Patrick Murray, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Halfmoon Man Wins '$5,000 A Week For Life' NY Lottery Prize
A Capital District man won a "$5,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off prize. Saratoga County resident Andrew McClure, of Halfmoon, claimed his top prize from the "Set For Life" lottery game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. NY Lottery said the $10 ticket guarantees a minimum payout of...
First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash
There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Queensbury Walmart employees charged with grand larceny
Two Walmart workers were arrested on Monday. Police said that Brian Winchell, 32, of Whitehall, and Vickie Dibble, 52, of Granville, underpaid for and stole over $1,000 in merchandise from the Queensbury store since July.
Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!
Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors
Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
GFPD: Crash near Cool Insuring Arena kills motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car at a red light near Cool Insuring Arena Saturday morning.
Best Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Lake George area, you have a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Lake George, according to Tripadvisor.
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
Another Contentious City Council Meeting Exposes Toxic Work Environment in City Hall
The Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Saratoga Springs City Council meeting was full of more contentious behavior on the part of the Mayor and some of the Commissioners. The conflict this time was precipitated by an error made by Council members at the previous meeting on September 6. As readers will...
Capital Region is home to a wild card state Assembly race
The race for New York's 113th Assembly District, which includes parts of Saratoga and Washington counties and the cities of Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, will be one to watch. The district, which leans Democratic, is home to an electoral rematch from 2020, when Democratic incumbent Carrie Woerner bested Republican...
