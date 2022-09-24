ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

96.1 The Eagle

Price Reduced! Stunning Jaw-Dropping Stillwater Mansion on 15 Acres

This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
STILLWATER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County deputies looking for vulnerable adult

SALEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing out of Salem. He was last seen on September 21. Police said Joseph Fuller has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was...
SALEM, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

How to book a luxury picnic in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Forget glamping because the outdoor trend of luxury picnics are all the rage right now! Starting in May, one mom in Schenectady county began bringing the Instagramable events to life locally. Picnics and Pops is a luxury picnic and events company based in Schenectady and catering to the Capital Region. After […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

First on 13: New charges in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash

There’s a new indictment and new charges in the case of the Albany motorcyclist accused of killing two people who were walking in Lake George. A Warren County grand jury has handed up a new indictment against Anthony Futia in the crash that killed Jamie Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo. The new indictment has 15 counts, including two new counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

Eating at This Clifton Park Restaurant with Kids? Only One Drink For You!

Over the weekend we went out to dinner with another family at Peddler's Bar & Bistro in Clifton Park. It was myself, my wife, Jenn, and our son Ryan, a husband and wife, and their two sons. Before we reached for the menu, I noticed an interesting-looking "flyer" on the table. It was a message to those ordering alcoholic beverages while dining with their families.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors

Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region is home to a wild card state Assembly race

The race for New York's 113th Assembly District, which includes parts of Saratoga and Washington counties and the cities of Saratoga Springs and Glens Falls, will be one to watch. The district, which leans Democratic, is home to an electoral rematch from 2020, when Democratic incumbent Carrie Woerner bested Republican...
GLENS FALLS, NY
