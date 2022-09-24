A New Stanton man was seriously injured Friday after state police said he tried to pass another vehicle on Arona Road in Hempfield. A Toyota Sienna with two occupants slowed near the road’s intersection with Davinci Drive around 8:30 p.m. to make a left turn. Troopers said James D. Herrin, 68, failed to slow down or stop the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and crossed over the center line to pass the minivan.

NEW STANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO