Moon, PA

Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
Lancaster Farming

Western Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Case

A backyard flock in Washington County has avian influenza, the year’s first detection in domestic fowl in western Pennsylvania. USDA confirmed the virus on the 2,000-bird operation near Midway Sept. 20. The site is surrounded by a 10-kilometer control area in which movement restrictions and testing are mandated. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Stanton man seriously hurt in Hempfield crash

A New Stanton man was seriously injured Friday after state police said he tried to pass another vehicle on Arona Road in Hempfield. A Toyota Sienna with two occupants slowed near the road’s intersection with Davinci Drive around 8:30 p.m. to make a left turn. Troopers said James D. Herrin, 68, failed to slow down or stop the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and crossed over the center line to pass the minivan.
NEW STANTON, PA
WITF

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Accident closes lanes on I-79 northbound

Lanes are currently closed on Route I-79 northbound between the Route 19 and Route 228 exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Butler County 911 operators said a tractor-trailer was involved in a collision. One lane is currently open and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the road, according to dispatchers.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 79

A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 79 snarled traffic on the highway Tuesday afternoon. The left and center lanes of the northbound side between Exit 76 and Exit 77 (the Cranberry and Pennsylvania Turnpike exits) were closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. There is no word on any injuries. PennDOT said...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

