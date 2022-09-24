Read full article on original website
Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings
The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
Pennsylvania bucks nation with gas prices continuing to fall
While the streak of declining gas prices came to an end nationally, average prices in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh area are continuing to fall. AAA is reporting the national average at $3.73. That’s about 5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago, but 14 cents less than a month ago.
Lancaster Farming
Western Pennsylvania Has First Avian Influenza Case
A backyard flock in Washington County has avian influenza, the year’s first detection in domestic fowl in western Pennsylvania. USDA confirmed the virus on the 2,000-bird operation near Midway Sept. 20. The site is surrounded by a 10-kilometer control area in which movement restrictions and testing are mandated. The...
Oz, Shapiro set for ‘candidate conversations’ with Pa. Chamber after debates fall through
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic governor candidate Josh Shapiro are confirmed for “candidate conversations” at a Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry dinner next month in Hershey. The separate 30-minute discussions on Oct. 3 at Hershey Lodge will occur after a point-counterpoint exchange featuring...
New Stanton man seriously hurt in Hempfield crash
A New Stanton man was seriously injured Friday after state police said he tried to pass another vehicle on Arona Road in Hempfield. A Toyota Sienna with two occupants slowed near the road’s intersection with Davinci Drive around 8:30 p.m. to make a left turn. Troopers said James D. Herrin, 68, failed to slow down or stop the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving and crossed over the center line to pass the minivan.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pennsylvania state lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
The GOP-led legislature moved five bills authored by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, forcing Democrats to choose between policies they might support and bolstering Doug Mastriano's record. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America
Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
abc27.com
Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
wlsam.com
How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election
The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice
Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
Pa. election 2022: There will be no constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot, but big ones are looming
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will not see any proposed constitutional amendments on this year’s November ballot, but the push to make that happen soon is almost certain to begin when the state legislature opens its new two-year session in January. Once used rarely — if only because it...
Ohio man stopped with loaded handgun at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport over the weekend. According to TSA officials, the 9 mm was found in an Ohio man’s carry-on bag at a security checkpoint on Saturday. The gun was...
cranberryeagle.com
Accident closes lanes on I-79 northbound
Lanes are currently closed on Route I-79 northbound between the Route 19 and Route 228 exits due to a motor vehicle accident. Butler County 911 operators said a tractor-trailer was involved in a collision. One lane is currently open and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the road, according to dispatchers.
Serial robber wanted for violent thefts arrested after carjacking in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man whom police called a “serial robber” was arrested in McKees Rocks Friday. According to McKees Rocks police, Robert Populo was wanted in four different violent robberies in the McKees Rocks area. Police said the victims ranged in age from 18 to...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Top ‘Secret Places’ in America to See Fall Foliage
Fall is upon us, and that means it’s time to start planning out your fall foliage travels. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of incredible spots to take in the colorful fall leaves. We’re really lucky, in that sense, so have such a beautiful autumn landscape. So, what...
1 person flown to hospital after multi-car crash in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a fiery crash involving multiple cars in Hempfield Township. According to our news partners at the Trib, first responders from four different fire companies assisted with the crash. The crash happened on Arona Road near the intersection...
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer overturns on Interstate 79
A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 79 snarled traffic on the highway Tuesday afternoon. The left and center lanes of the northbound side between Exit 76 and Exit 77 (the Cranberry and Pennsylvania Turnpike exits) were closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. There is no word on any injuries. PennDOT said...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
