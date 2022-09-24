ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Possible hurricane poses threat to NASA's Artemis moon launch plans

By William Harwood
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z6cOe_0i8fL7WM00

NASA is pressing ahead toward another attempt to launch the Artemis 1 moon rocket on its leak-delayed maiden flight Tuesday while closely monitoring the track of an expected hurricane that threatens to bring high winds and heavy rain to the Florida Space Coast, officials said Friday.

The storm — Tropical Storm Ian — is now strengthening over the Caribbean and could approach Florida as major hurricane.

In the meantime, the Space Force Eastern Range, which oversees all military and civilian launches from Florida, granted a request from NASA to waive a time-consuming inspection of the rocket's self-destruct batteries that would have required a roll back to the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building.

With the waiver in hand, and with engineers saying a fueling test Wednesday showed leaks in the rocket's hydrogen feedline system are manageable, weather is the major constraint to getting the long-delayed Artemis 1 mission off the ground.

The Space Launch System rocket atop pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center Friday afternoon. NASA engineers say the rocket can withstand gusts of hurricane-force winds at the launch pad, but hopeful a threatening storm will spare the spaceport. Even so, the forecast for a launch opportunity Tuesday is 80 percent no-go. NASA

The goal of the test flight is to send an unpiloted Orion crew capsule on a long flight around the moon to help pave the way for the first piloted launch in 2024 and a moon-landing mission in the 2025-26 timeframe.

But the Space Launch System rocket's road to launch has been rocky, and now the weather threatens additional delay.

"Early next week, Ian is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The predicted track shows the storm moving to the northeast across the Florida peninsula, possibly bringing tropical storm force winds or higher to the Kennedy Space Center, where the SLS rocket sits exposed atop pad 39B. Heavy rains could be seen in South Florida and the Florida Keys as early as Monday, forecasters said.

While the $4.1 billion moon rocket will not be launched in high winds, Chief Engineer John Blevins said it can safely endure gusts as high as 74 knots at the pad. And while the official forecast currently is 80% "no-go" for a launch Tuesday, it does not violate NASA's safety constraints for remaining at the pad.

But if the forecast worsens, engineers could haul the SLS back to the protection of the Vehicle Assembly Building with about three days notice. NASA's powerful crawler-transporter headed back out to pad 39B Friday afternoon as a precaution. But rollback is a last resort, a move that likely would delay the rocket's maiden flight by several more weeks.

"Our plan A is to stay the course and to get launch off on September 27," said Mike Bolger, director of Exploration Ground Systems at the Kennedy Space Center. "We realize we also need to be really paying attention and thinking about a plan B."

"If we were to (go with) plan B, we need a couple days to pivot from our current tanking test, or launch, configuration to execute a rollback and get back into the protection of VAB," Bolger added.

He said the team planned to meet Friday evening to discuss the latest forecast "and we think we're likely to make a decision no later than sometime tomorrow morning or very early afternoon" on how to proceed.

"We're good at the pad for winds up to 74 peak knots," Bolger said. "And for rollback, we're looking for a forecast of sustained winds less than 40 knots. We'll be keeping a close eye on it. More information is better, and I think in next 24 hours or so, hopefully we'll get good news and we'll stick with our plan A."

Tom Whitmeyer, a senior manager at NASA Headquarters, downplayed weather concerns Friday, telling reporters, "it's not even a named storm, it's a tropical depression, number nine. It's very early in it, and some of the traces we've seen go to different directions and go with different speeds and different intensity."

Friday marked 190 days since the SLS rocket was first hauled out to pad 39B for what turned out to be the first in a frustrating series of fueling tests to resolve a variety of technical problems and repeated trouble with hydrogen leaks in quick-disconnect fittings where the volatile propellant enters the base of the rocket.

After three tanking test attempts, a roll back to the VAB for repairs and a fourth test on June 20, engineers hauled the SLS rocket back to the VAB a second time to carry out additional troubleshooting. The rocket was moved back out to the pad in mid-August for a launch attempt on the 29th.

But two attempts in a row were called off because of more hydrogen issues. That prompted launch pad repairs to replace a suspect seal in an 8-inch hydrogen quick-disconnect fitting that leaked earlier.

During a tanking test Wednesday to verify the repair, the fitting leaked again, but engineers were able to get it back down to acceptable levels using lower pressures and flow rates.

The "kindler, gentler" fueling technique was intended to put less stress on the hardware, and it worked. Engineers were able to fully load the rocket and successfully carry out two critical tests of the core stage engine cooling system.

But NASA has yet to carry the SLS countdown into its final half minute, and weather aside, making it all the way to zero Tuesday could still prove a challenge. Any additional leaks or other issues that might crop up will have to be dealt with in a shorter 70-minute launch window.

NASA has a backup launch opportunity on October 2, but after that, the Artemis 1 mission likely would stand down until after NASA launches a fresh crew to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon. That launch currently is targeted for October 3, weather permitting.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Ian intensifies

HAVANA — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and hit Cuba as a major hurricane late Monday, and then become an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS DFW

Federal government approves Texas' plan to build EV chargers along highways

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Biden-Harris Administration has approved the Texas' Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan ahead of schedule. The plan is a part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. With this approval, all states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia now have access to all FY22 and FY23 NEVI formula funding, totaling more than $1.5 billion to help build EV chargers across 75,000 miles of highway across the country. "America led the original automotive revolution in the last century, and today, thanks to the historic resources in the President's...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Oath Keepers founder, codefendants face jury in highest-profile Jan. 6 trial

Washington — Of the more than 870 individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, 17 have been accused of seditious conspiracy, the high crime of using force to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from then-President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.Members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers — including the group's founder Stewart Rhodes — have been charged with this offense, the most serious that any of the Jan. 6 defendants face. They are the first group to go to trial on the charge. Jury selection began Tuesday. Rhodes, of Texas; associates Kelly...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Industry
CBS DFW

Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Colorful pills, dark reality: Rainbow fentanyl killing kids

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's a sobering statistic every parent needs to hear: our children are now more likely to die from an opioid overdose than from a car crash, according to the National Safety Council. A new version of the deadliest opioid is already in North Texas with a disturbing market: young children."Martin was adorable. Fun, funny, charming," Judie Heitzman said.Heitzman of Dallas never shied away from a tough conversation with her son about drugs. But she never knew to talk to him about fentanyl until he died from it at age 23. "He had no idea that he was going...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

California Governor Gavin Newsom travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home.Newsom is on his way to an easy victory for a second term as governor of the nation's most populous state, facing a little known and underfunded Republican challenger one year after defeating a recall attempt.With little pressure at home, Newsom has been looking elsewhere to spend some of the $23 million he has in his campaign account. So far, he has...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott's vow to 'eliminate all rapists' rings hollow at clinics

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — When Texas' new abortion law made no exceptions in cases of rape, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defended it with an assurance: Texas would get to work eliminating rapes.One year later, Lindsey LeBlanc is busy as ever helping rape victims in a college town outside Houston."The numbers have stayed consistently high," said LeBlanc, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan, near Texas A&M University. Despite hiring two additional counselors in the past six months, she still has a waitlist for victims."We are struggling to keep up with demand," she said.The constant caseloads in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Launch Vehicle#Moon#Space Exploration#Artemis#The Florida Space Coast#Tropical Storm Ian#Orion
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Fall vegetable gardening in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Let me start with this bookmark you need to make in your fall and spring planting guide. It is from the Texas A&M Extension office and I follow it with reverence: Fall Planting GuideSpring Planting GuideThere are essentially three growing seasons in North Texas. There are a slew of summer vegetables you can grow in the heat (and dry) conditions of June, July and August. But the selection broadens greatly if you want to start in late winter and grow to the edge of summer, or you can start your plants at the end of summer and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Race for Dallas Co. District Attorney, new governor's race poll

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -  In this episode (original airdate: 9-22), Jack sits down with both candidates running for Dallas County District Attorney. Jack also breaks down a poll in the race for Texas governor with an associate dean from UT Arlington. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Controversy over busing migrantsThe controversy over the busing of migrants...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Texas police chiefs begin active shooter response training this month

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas police chiefs have started taking active shooter response training as part of their required continuing education classes.The new mandatory four-hour curriculum for Texas police chiefs began this month in Lubbock.The chiefs learned about the terminologies that are often used during active shooter incidents.North Richland Hills Police Chief Jimmy Perdue serves as the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and says those second in command of their departments will have similar classes. "Across the board, all the way from top to bottom, we all understand the terminology and frankly, we understand the expectations of law enforcement in...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

When will the 4 other North Texas H-E-B locations open?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While H-E-B just opened its doors in Frisco, there are four other locations in the works for North Texas. The grocer will be opening its Plano location later this fall. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier this year, will open in late 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023. Mansfield, the most recently announced location, will break ground early in 2023. H-E-B owns several properties across the Metroplex and North Texas, but said there is no timeline or current plans for other stores aside from the locations already announced. "The DFW Metroplex is one of the most competitive markets in the nation and we must be extremely methodical in our approach and planning for new locations," the company said. "We continue to study the market to better understand how to utilize the properties we own throughout the region. This allows us to tailor our stores to best serve the needs of the community. Many sites we've identified will take years to develop, and in some cases, we may decide not to build and end up selling sites."
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
154K+
Followers
23K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy