AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Maine Listed as one of the Worst States for Teachers

The findings were not pretty for Maine in a recent survey focusing on teachers. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published a report of the best and worst states for teachers. The Pine Tree State found itself near the bottom of the list. Maine came in as the 8th worst...
When Did Maine Schools Lunches Start to Look This Good?

Wow, school lunches have changed a lot since the days I was in school. Granted, it's been a long time since I was in a school cafeteria, but based on the pictures I've seen on the Windham Raymond School Nutrition Program Facebook page, what they are serving for lunch looks so much more delicious than what I had in the 70s and 80s.
WTIC News Talk 1080

DEEP cautions motorists about moose

The word is out about a moose seen traipsing about portions of western Connecticut. The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it’s probably the same moose that’s been spotted in Woodbury, Southbury, and Danbury.
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

