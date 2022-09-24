The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Sept. 14, 1:45 a.m.: Police received a call about a vehicle playing loud music and disturbing residents on Repton Circle. When officers arrived they found a vehicle in the middle of the driveway, blocking it, with a man sitting in the driver’s seat and the motor running. An open can of Corona beer was found in the cup holder of the center console, and six empty beer cans were found. The driver showed signs of intoxication, and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking before driving. The man did not pass three field sobriety tests. Officers also discovered he had two warrants for his arrest. Omar Ramirez-Camacho, 43, of White River Junction, Vermont, was arrested for OUI liquor and the warrants from Waltham District Court: one for assault and battery and the second for larceny of a motor vehicle.

