whdh.com
Woman charged in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman has been indicted by the Hillsborough County Northern District Grand Jury in connection with the death of a 71-year-old New Hampshire man on May 13. Authorities found John Glennon dead in his Franklin Street apartment in Manchester on May 13. An autopsy determined the...
whdh.com
Suspect arrested, arraigned after weekend shooting involving unmarked Boston police vehicle
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is being held without bail after shooting into an unmarked Boston police vehicle over the weekend, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Alberto Polanco, 20, is facing a number of gun-related charges after he allegedly shot into the vehicle on Sunday, Sept....
manchesterinklink.com
Man surrenders to police days after firing bullets into downstairs neighbors’ apartment
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor. At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.
WCVB
Boston man accused of shooting at plainclothes officer held for dangerousness hearing
A Roxbury man was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing after he was accused of shooting at a plainclothes officer Sunday afternoon. Superintendent Felipe Colon said the shots were fired at the plainclothes officer around 6:09 p.m., while the officer was in an unmarked car in the area of 43 Waumbeck St.
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
‘Terrifying’: Young man accused of opening fire on undercover police officer in Boston
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
whdh.com
State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
liveboston617.org
Officer Nearly Assassinated in Brazen and Targeted ShooTing by H-Block Gang Member in Roxbury
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 18:00 hours, a Boston Police officer assigned to District E-13’s Drug Control Unit was nearly shot and killed while in his vehicle conducting an investigation at 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to the officer and other witnesses, the suspect approached the...
High school, middle school in Ashburnham on lockdown amid ongoing police investigation
ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — A high school and middle school in Ashburnham were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to an ongoing police investigation. There is an active investigation in the parking lots of both Oakmont Regional High School and Overlook Middle School, according to the Ashburnham Police Department. In...
Roxbury Man accused of shooting at officer says he was the victim
Boston - The man who Boston police say shot at them told a judge he was the one being shot at. The police report says investigators did track down a gun. They also did a gunshot residue test on the suspect’s hands but it may have been too late.
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
Watertown News
Police Log: Loud Music Call Leads to Arrest, Shoplifter Caught Near Store
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Sept. 14, 1:45 a.m.: Police received a call about a vehicle playing loud music and disturbing residents on Repton Circle. When officers arrived they found a vehicle in the middle of the driveway, blocking it, with a man sitting in the driver’s seat and the motor running. An open can of Corona beer was found in the cup holder of the center console, and six empty beer cans were found. The driver showed signs of intoxication, and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking before driving. The man did not pass three field sobriety tests. Officers also discovered he had two warrants for his arrest. Omar Ramirez-Camacho, 43, of White River Junction, Vermont, was arrested for OUI liquor and the warrants from Waltham District Court: one for assault and battery and the second for larceny of a motor vehicle.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
manchesterinklink.com
Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby’s of ciggies and cash
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Former Methuen Man, 57, Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Fentanyl and Cocaine Dealing
A former Methuen man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to his role in a Lawrence-based drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl and cocaine. Fifty-seven-year-old Pablo Rosario Pablo, also known by the names Angel Ayala Roque and “Cuco,” pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and other drugs. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Feb. 8, 2023.
WMUR.com
Nashua police arrest man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at park
NASHUA, N.H. — On Friday, Nashua police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to teenagers at Mine Falls Park. Keith Bernasconi, 42, of Nashua, faces charges of attempted felonious sexual assault. Police said they received reports Wednesday and Thursday of a man making lewd gestures towards teenage girls...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
