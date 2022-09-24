ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

manchesterinklink.com

Man surrenders to police days after firing bullets into downstairs neighbors’ apartment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, a local man turned himself into police after it was believed that he fired gunshots through his apartment floor. At approximately 1 p.m. last Friday, police arrived at 129 Boutwell St. after reports of a shooting earlier that day. The victim told police that morning he initially thought someone had thrown a rock against his window, later noticing plaster on the floor and a bullet nearby. Officer then saw a hole in the ceiling directly above the plaster.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
ALSTEAD, NH
whdh.com

State Police: Missing person search underway in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a missing person has authorities looking through an area by I-93 North in Wilmington, according to officials. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS that troopers, an MSP K9 and a State Police Marine Unit with watercraft have been operating in the Wilmington area after the search began around noon. The MSP Air Wing was also called in.
WILMINGTON, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Loud Music Call Leads to Arrest, Shoplifter Caught Near Store

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Sept. 14, 1:45 a.m.: Police received a call about a vehicle playing loud music and disturbing residents on Repton Circle. When officers arrived they found a vehicle in the middle of the driveway, blocking it, with a man sitting in the driver’s seat and the motor running. An open can of Corona beer was found in the cup holder of the center console, and six empty beer cans were found. The driver showed signs of intoxication, and had an odor of alcohol on his breath. He admitted to drinking before driving. The man did not pass three field sobriety tests. Officers also discovered he had two warrants for his arrest. Omar Ramirez-Camacho, 43, of White River Junction, Vermont, was arrested for OUI liquor and the warrants from Waltham District Court: one for assault and battery and the second for larceny of a motor vehicle.
WATERTOWN, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby’s of ciggies and cash

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge

Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WHAV

Former Methuen Man, 57, Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Fentanyl and Cocaine Dealing

A former Methuen man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to his role in a Lawrence-based drug trafficking operation involving fentanyl and cocaine. Fifty-seven-year-old Pablo Rosario Pablo, also known by the names Angel Ayala Roque and “Cuco,” pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and other drugs. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for Feb. 8, 2023.
METHUEN, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
BOSTON, MA
