FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
sent-trib.com
Eastwood girls first, BG boys second at Extravaganza
NAPOLEON — The Eastwood girls cross country team won the Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms in Napoleon Saturday. On a course that features two creek crossings, Eastwood junior Haley Sponaugle finished third in 19:08.74 and sophomore Leah Emch (19:16.04) was fourth. Other Eastwood runners were senior Talia Baum...
sent-trib.com
BGSU coach Loeffler gets wake-up call with health scare
Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler found out there is nothing worse than having to watch your own team play on television. Because of blood clots that hospitalized Loeffler for two days last week, he had to watch the Falcons’ 45-14 loss to Mississippi State Saturday on the SEC Network, just like other people around the country.
sent-trib.com
Lake takes Black and Gold championship
PERRYSBURG — Lake won the eight-team Black and Gold Tournament championship, which had four state ranked teams playing. Lake defeated Columbus St. Francis DeSalse 25-17, 25-7 in the quarterfinals and Perrysburg, 13-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the semifinals. The Flyers took the championship against Liberty-Benton, 25-19, 29-27, to stay undefeated...
sent-trib.com
BGSU Athletics mourns the passing of Kerm Stroh
The Bowling Green State University athletics family mourns the passing of Kermit “Kerm” Stroh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Stroh, who earned an honorary doctorate from BGSU in 2002 and was named a BGSU honorary alumnus in 2003, is a 2022 inductee into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame. His transformational support continues to impact countless student-athletes, coaches and teams at the university.
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
sent-trib.com
Sisters of Notre Dame present SHINE: Women’s Summit 2022
TOLEDO — The Sisters of Notre Dame will host the inaugural SHINE Women’s Summit on Thursday. This event will bring women of all faiths, ages and backgrounds together at the Valentine Theatre for an afternoon to support, honor, inspire, nurture and empower each other. “Empowering women has been...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-27-2022
Early this month, Bowling Green police responded to a possible drowning in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street. Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 responded to the hotel and learned BG EMS had transported a child to Toledo Hospital. Personnel on-scene said...
sent-trib.com
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr.
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 25, 2022. He was born May 6, 1938 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Alfred McClung II and Elizabeth (Briant) Lee. He married Nancy White in 1962 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his...
sent-trib.com
Lucine Spangler
Lucine Spangler, 102, of Toledo and formerly Bowling Green passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1919 to the late John and Mary (Meurer) Romaker in Custar, Ohio. She married Robert M. Spangler and they were married 39 until he passed away. Lucine is survived by...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
sent-trib.com
Gala raises money for Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival
PERRYSBURG — The horror themed fundraiser, the Goth Gala, will be bringing in local graphic novelist Dirk Manning and a local artist Robert Vanitvelt on Saturday to support teen literacy and raise funds for the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival and JustWrite Ohio. The Goth Gala is a Halloween...
sent-trib.com
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
sent-trib.com
Police: Michigan trooper shot, critically wounded in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — An undercover trooper with Michigan State Police was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit, police said. The trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. EDT on Detroit's west side as he...
sent-trib.com
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
sent-trib.com
Maumee preschool holds open house
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more...
sent-trib.com
Celebrate German American Day at museum
The Wood County Museum and Bowling Green State University’s Department of World Languages and Cultures present German Wedding Traditions on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, in observance of German American Day. Michael McMaster will give a short introductory program on...
sent-trib.com
Rudolph Bike Park ribbon cutting is Wednesday
RUDOLPH — Join the Wood County Board of Park Commissioners, Liberty Township Trustees and Wood County Park District staff on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a ribbon cutting for the Rudolph Bike Park at 14038 Mermill Road. Sandy Wiechman, chair of the park board commissioners will speak briefly about...
sent-trib.com
BG parks board approves rental fee adjustments
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday approved a series of adjustments to rental fees. The changes will now go before city council for final approval. “Not really looking at any facility fees, per se,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley during the meeting, “just looking at some things that need an adjustment to make sure they’re to the current times.”
sent-trib.com
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
