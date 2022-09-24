Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness
McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Nine-game hitting streak
Newman went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Reds. Newman reached base three times to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He's hit .314 with four RBI, three runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. Despite hitting well, Newman could lose some playing time across the final week of the season as the Pirates look to keep Rodolfo Castro and Ji-hwan Bae in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Not starting Tuesday
Profar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Profar started the past eight games and will head to the bench after he posted a .273/.314/.455 slash line during that stretch. Wil Myers will take over in left field and bat fifth Tuesday for the Friars.
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds
Column: Padres Big Three and Hader have K stuff suited to October
Strikeout rates correlate to postseason success. Padres' arms — and their apparent health — provide reason to believe
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win
Merrifield went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, three RBI and a run scored in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. Merrifield blasted a three-run bomb off lefty reliever Brooks Raley with one out in the seventh inning to give the Blue Jays a three-run lead. The second baseman has gone 6-for-14 during his last four games with two doubles and three home runs. The 33-year-old is pretty versatile as he has spent time at right field in 40 games, center field in 18 games and left field in five games in addition to his 74 games with time spent at second base.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: Plays catch
Miley (oblique) played catch Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. He exited Saturday's game with left oblique tightness and it's unclear if Miley will be able to make another start this season. The veteran southpaw has a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings through four September outings.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: Set to return Tuesday
Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said Suarez (finger) will likely be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Suarez was placed on the IL on Sept. 17 due to a small fracture in the tip of his...
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup again
Grissom isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals. The rookie infielder will get a second consecutive day off after playing in nine straight games for Atlanta. Orlando Arcia will assume his spot at second base and bat ninth.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Mateo is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo will head to the bench after starting five straight and eight of the last nine games. Gunnar Henderson starts at shortstop while Ramon Urias mans third base and Rougned Odor starts at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Will not return this season
Madrigal (groin) will not return this season, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports. Injuries have been an issue for Madrigal in all three of his big-league seasons, and this year a couple different issues limited him to only 59 games. He will finish 2022 with just a .587 OPS, but he did hit an even .300 in August -- the month in which he recorded over a third of his at-bats. Madrigal should be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training, and he figures to get a chance to compete for a starting job at second base.
CBS Sports
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Injures ribs Sunday
Wilson was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a rib injury. Prior to leaving the game, Wilson caught all for of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, Elijah Moore and Corey Davis are in line to head the Jets' Week 3 WR corps.
NFL・
