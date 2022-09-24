ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 168

jamie
3d ago

Thank you Joe Biden and the democrats your extreme socialist policy’s and spending have destroyed this economy and sent the stock market crashing!!! Do you know how many soon to retire and retires rely on their 401K and or IRAs to financially survive? Your insane policies have destroyed this economy,the stock market , and the financial security of millions of hard working American citizens myself included I will NEVER vote for a democrat again !!! And anyone retired, soon to retire and ever plans to retire should never vote democrats. When the Republican Trump administration was in office the economy was booming and the stock market was at all time highs and the Democrats no matter how hard they try can’t dispute those facts.

Reply(8)
91
M D
3d ago

Raising interest rates does not solve the economic problem. The Democrats need to stop spending money that the Country doesn't have.

Reply(10)
57
Ranger
3d ago

The gestapo Fed is destroying the economy and American citizens to reset them with the IRS into a vast devastated totalitarian marxist welfare state of the fascist Biden regime. Welcome to Cuba or North Korea.

Reply
37
Related
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there's a high probability of the stock market being flat for a decade

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller sees a bleak outlook for the stock market, and that there's a "high probability" of the stock market being flat for 10 years. "There's a high probability in my mind that the market, at best, is going to be kind of flat for 10 years, sort of like this '66 to '82 time period," said Druckenmiller in a discussion with Alex Karp, the CEO of data company Palantir, according to a YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
TheStreet

Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Bear Market#Interest Rates#Fedex Corporation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dow#The Federal Reserve#S P
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy