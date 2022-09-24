Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Linked With Substantial Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children – As Much as 72%
According to a new research study that analyzed electronic health records of more than 1 million patients ages 18 and younger, children who were infected with COVID-19 show a substantially higher risk of developing type 1 diabetes (T1D). Researchers at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine report that...
Growing Human Kidneys in a Lab – Scientists Have Made a Significant Breakthrough
One in nine adults worldwide has some kind of kidney disease, and kidney failure is becoming more common everywhere. Growing functional kidney tissue in a lab could accelerate kidney disease treatments and restore kidney function. In humans, the kidney forms naturally as a consequence of two building blocks: metanephric mesenchyme and ureteric bud.
Viruses May Be “Watching” You – Lying in Wait Before Multiplying and Killing
Viruses may be ‘watching’ you – some microbes lie in wait until their hosts unintentionally give them the signal to start multiplying and kill them. Especially after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people picture a virus as a nasty spiked ball – essentially a mindless killer that gets into a cell and hijacks its machinery to create a gazillion copies of itself before bursting out. For many viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the “mindless killer” moniker is essentially true.
Where Does Consciousness Reside in the Brain? New Discovery Helps Pinpoint Its Location
A recent study has identified brain network cores with strong bidirectional connections. Science may be getting closer to figuring out where consciousness resides in the brain. New research demonstrates the significance of certain kinds of neural connections in identifying consciousness. Jun Kitazono, a corresponding author of the study and project...
Potentially Disastrous: 12 Key Ocean Species Are in Danger
Climate-induced changes threaten the future of coastal ecosystems. It may come as no surprise to those who grew up watching Finding Nemo that the North American West Coast has its own version of the underwater ocean highway – the California Current marine ecosystem (CCME). The CCME stretches from California’s southernmost tip to Washington. Seasonal upward currents of cold, nutrient-rich water support a broader food chain that includes krill, squid, fish, seabirds, and marine mammals. Climate change, and associated changes in ocean pH, temperature, and oxygen levels, are, however, affecting the CCME – and not in a positive manner.
Reducing Stress – How Does Nature Nurture the Brain?
A one-hour stroll in nature decreases stress-related brain activity, according to new research. Living in a city is a well-known risk factor for developing mental disorders, whereas living near nature is thought to be good for the brain and mental health. The amygdala, a crucial brain region involved in stress processing, has been demonstrated to be less activated during stress in individuals who reside in rural settings compared to those who live in cities, indicating new advantages of nature.
Green Tea Found To Improve Gut Health and Lower Blood Sugar
A study suggests that there is potential to minimize the risks of metabolic syndrome. According to recent research conducted on individuals with a cluster of heart disease risk factors, ingesting green tea extract for four weeks can decrease blood sugar levels and enhance gut health by reducing inflammation and “leaky gut.”
Scientists Discover That Chromosomes Are Fluid
Chromosome manipulation in live cells indicates that they are fluid. Researchers from CNRS, the Curie Institute, and Sorbonne University have successfully physically acted on chromosomes in live cells for the first time. They found that, outside of cell division phases, chromosomes are actually very fluid—almost liquid—by subjecting to different forces using magnets. The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Science.
Scientists Detect a Neighboring Galaxy Filled With Dark Matter
Researchers have used gamma rays to detect a small neighboring galaxy. According to a new study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, an international team of researchers has discovered a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way filled with dark matter, but its emissions are more likely the consequence of millisecond pulsars shooting out cosmic particles.
Insomnia Increases the Risk of Dementia in Older Adults
Recent research demonstrates that psychological disorder is a significant comorbidity for dementia and other cognitive impairments. According to recent Canadian research, older adults who have insomnia are more likely to experience memory decline and long-term cognitive impairment, including dementia. The research, published in the journal SLEEP, is based on data...
Innovative MIT Passive Cooling System Works Without Electricity
Relying on evaporation and radiation — but not electricity — the MIT passive cooling system could keep food fresh longer or supplement air conditioning in buildings. The use of power-hungry air conditioning systems is projected to increase significantly as the world gets warmer, putting a strain on existing power grids and bypassing many locations with little or no reliable electric power. Now, an innovative system developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offers a way to use passive cooling to preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings. It has no need for power and just a small need for water.
Newly Discovered Protein Connected to Significant Increase in Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease
A mutation in the small protein SHMOOSE is linked with increased Alzheimer’s risk and highlights a possible target for treatment. A mutation in a newly discovered small protein is associated with a substantial increase in the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology study. This expands the known gene targets for the disease and presents a new potential avenue for treatment.
Endemic Area of Deadly Lassa Virus May Expand Dramatically in Coming Decades
A new analysis finds that deadly Lassa fever could soon become a much bigger public health problem in Africa due to climate change and other factors. The study, by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Brussels, will be published today (September 27) in the journal Nature Communications. Scientists...
Startling – Cancer Rates Are Dramatically Rising for Adults Under 50
Researchers have identified trends and risk factors contributing to an increase in the prevalence of early-onset cancers worldwide. Adults under the age of 50 have been diagnosed with cancer at an increasing rate in recent decades. According to a study by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers, the incidence of early-onset cancers, or those diagnosed before age 50, has sharply risen globally beginning around 1990. This sharp increase includes cancers of the breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver, and pancreas among others.
“Erasure” – New Discovery Could Be the Key to Practical Quantum Computing
A new error correction method. Researchers have uncovered a brand-new technique for correcting errors in quantum computer calculations, potentially eliminating a significant barrier to a powerful new field of computing. Error correction is a well-developed subject in traditional computers. To transmit and receive data over messy airwaves, every cellphone requires...
MIT Engineers Build Wireless Underwater Camera That Doesn’t Need Batteries!
New underwater camera could help scientists explore unknown regions of the ocean, track pollution, or monitor the effects of climate change. More than 95 percent of Earth’s oceans have never been observed, according to estimates by scientists, which means we have seen less of our planet’s ocean than we have the far side of the moon or the surface of Mars.
