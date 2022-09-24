Relying on evaporation and radiation — but not electricity — the MIT passive cooling system could keep food fresh longer or supplement air conditioning in buildings. The use of power-hungry air conditioning systems is projected to increase significantly as the world gets warmer, putting a strain on existing power grids and bypassing many locations with little or no reliable electric power. Now, an innovative system developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) offers a way to use passive cooling to preserve food crops and supplement conventional air conditioners in buildings. It has no need for power and just a small need for water.

