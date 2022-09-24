Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech Adult Ed receives county council proclamation
During the Sept. 20 Sussex County Council meeting, President Michael H. Vincent presented the Sussex Tech Adult Division with a proclamation declaring Sept. 18-24 as Adult Education and Literacy Week in Sussex County. Noting that 20% of Delaware adults read below the third-grade level and another 35% of Delaware adults...
Cape Gazette
Nicola Pizza installs familiar signs for new Lewes location
It may be a new sign, but it still has the same feel, as the smiling image of Nicola Pizza founders Nick and Joan Caggiano will continue to greet customers as they walk into the new Lewes Location. Nicola Pizza installed its roadside billboard Sept. 27 at the pizzeria’s new...
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Hosting Free Flu Vaccination Clinics Throughout Sussex County
LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21. Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (shown in italics below). Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the...
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISTING- Mobile Home- Sussex East
WBOC
Georgetown Town Council Under Fire for Choice to Continue Funding Historical Society
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and the society's Marvel Carriage Museum. Since 2007, the Marvel Carriage Museum...
WBOC
Kent County Code Purple Makes Use of Firefly Leftovers
DOVER, Del.- Now that the Firefly Festival has come and gone, Code Purple of Kent County steps in to collect any useful leftovers from the campgrounds. Every year thousands of festival goers leave behind gear such as tents, sleeping bags, tarps and even clothes. Code Purple believes none of this should go to waste.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
WMDT.com
2nd annual Renaissance Faire makes festive return on Furnace Town grounds, highlights history of Worcester County
SNOW HILL, Md.- Kings, queens, and knights in shining armor flocked to the 28 acres of land at the Furnace Town Historic Site for the 2nd annual Renaissance Faire. The event included live music, games, and a array of local vendors. “It gives us an opportunity for people to come out and see us in a different light. It also gives local artists and other performers the opportunity to get exposure that they may or may not see,” Furnace Town Historic Site Executive Director Claudia Nagle said.
WMDT.com
Plans moving ahead to break ground for a new Millsboro Police Department
MILLSBORO, Del.- The Millsboro Police Department is moving forward towards breaking ground on a new facility. Chief Brian Calloway said the process of trying to bring this space to life has been a long. Currently, the police department is housed in an old post office, they came into the building in 1996. The building is equipped to hold around 10 to 12 officers, but currently they have 18 sworn officers and they are authorized for 21.
Cape Gazette
Protecting precious passengers at State Farm
Did you know car seats expire? Did you know cupholders were mandatory on all car seats?. No need to fret if you are a parent and learned a couple things there, as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and State Farm agent Jeanine O’Donnell are more interested in teaching than judging. Following a hiatus due to COVID, car seat inspections are back on the streets of Delaware, and the State Farm office in Lewes played host to the service Sept. 20.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT analyzing Dewey-to-Fenwick corridor
If flooding forces transportation officials to close Route 1 between Bethany Beach and Dewey Beach, motorists must take an 18-mile detour through Millsboro and Dagsboro. The Delaware Department of Transportation recognizes this isn’t an ideal scenario, so it’s working with consultants on the SR 1 Coastal Corridor Resiliency Study to develop and prioritize future improvements and projects for the six-mile stretch between Dewey Beach and the Maryland state line.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes cardiologist Praveen George to medical staff
Beebe Healthcare recently announced cardiologist Praveen George, MD, has joined its medical staff. George sees patients at Clinic by the Sea and performs procedures at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. He earned his medical degree from the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he also completed his internal...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Beach towns eye greener, quieter outdoor power equipment
Last week, we learned that Rehoboth Beach wants quieter mornings and early evenings, at least when it comes to outdoor power equipment. The Cape Gazette reported that the proposed ordinance would phase out the use of gas-powered line trimmers, chainsaws leaf blowers, and even mowers by residents and commercial landscapers.
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
delawarepublic.org
New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus
ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus. It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. "We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians...
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
WBOC
Months Of Discussions Around Eliminating Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - There has been months of discussions with the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Rehoboth Beach Environmental Committee on eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment. If approved, the plan would move in phases. Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says, "So, the committee would like to phase it in where the city starts...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
