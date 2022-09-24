Read full article on original website
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'
President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
How the Kurdish people's situation factors into protests over woman's death in Iran
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Meghan Bodette, the director of research at the Kurdish Peace Institute, about the protests in the Kurdish region in Iran following the death of a young woman last week.
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
Pakistan's foreign minister is recommending cooperation with the Taliban even though many U.S. officials say Afghanistan's ruling faction have proved unworthy of it
Black prison exonerees outpace white counterparts, study says
Innocent Black people are significantly more likely to face wrongful convictions than innocent white people, a September report by the National Registry of Exonerations found, highlighting the stark racial disparities Black Americans continue to battle within the U.S. justice system. On high-level offenses – murder, sexual assault, and drug crimes...
If You're Asian American, We Want To Know If You've Experienced Racism While Traveling Abroad
"I love the way your yellow skin glistens in the sun."
The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why
As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
How social-emotional learning became a frontline in the battle against CRT
It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the questions started coming in. Angelyn Nichols, an administrator for Virginia Beach City Public Schools, thinks it was sometime in early 2021. What she does know is that no one really expected them in the first place, and no one expected them to keep...
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
