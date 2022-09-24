ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WFAE

Black prison exonerees outpace white counterparts, study says

Innocent Black people are significantly more likely to face wrongful convictions than innocent white people, a September report by the National Registry of Exonerations found, highlighting the stark racial disparities Black Americans continue to battle within the U.S. justice system. On high-level offenses – murder, sexual assault, and drug crimes...
SOCIETY
Wild Orchid Media

The Democratic Exodus is on – Droves of Lifelong Democrats are Changing Party Affiliation – Several Told Us Why

As the November elections grow closer, many lifelong Democrats are declaring intolerance with the direction of the party and are opting for a change. Most of the party swappers we spoke to, such as Justin Roth from Staten Island, NY, cited such reasons as ‘cancel culture,’ the ‘radical left hatred of other groups', and ‘wokeness’ as their primary reasons for departing from the left.
