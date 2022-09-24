Read full article on original website
Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
Meteor Cafe to open second AR location in Fayetteville
The Meteor, an all-day cafe and bike shop, announced the upcoming opening of its newest location, in Fayetteville.
Pottery on the Patio returns to Fayetteville
It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA. Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio. Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine...
Fort Smith police invite public to National Night Out
The Fort Smith Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Central Mall on October 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Central Mall.
Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
Washington Regional reaccredited as NWA’s only Level II Trauma Center
Washington Regional Medical Center has achieved reaccreditation from the Arkansas Department of Health as a Level II Trauma Center within the Arkansas Trauma System.
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Who Has The Tastiest Cheesecake In Fort Smith
There aren't many types of cake that are as satisfying as cheese cake is. The thing with cheesecake is that a fresh one will give you such a rich delicious taste without filling you up. The right kind of cheese cake is whipped, and fruit on the top is optional.
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
Fayetteville man arrested for threatening to burn down church
On September 26, Dillon McDonald, 27, was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down St. James Baptist Church.
Lights seen over Northwest Arkansas likely from SpaceX satellite launch
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several viewers from Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding area have sent us photos and videos of strange moving lights in the sky. 40/29 Meteorologist Robert Suhr says the lights are likely from a Space-X satellite launch. The lights have been seen elsewhere in the country. Viewers...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
