Springdale, AR

KHBS

Benton County Fair set to open Tuesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Fair is taking place this week, with gates opening to the public Tuesday morning. This is the 118th year for the fair and there are a lot of events and activities planned to keep everyone in the family enjoying their visit. Admission for...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Pottery on the Patio returns to Fayetteville

It’s a one-of-a-kind hands-on event that is returning to NWA. Bryce Brisco from Community Creative Center is here with details on what you can expect at this year’s Pottery on the Patio. Pottery on the Patio is 5-8 p.m. on the first four Saturdays of October at Nadine...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
KHBS

Part of Emma Ave. in Springdale to close until spring 2023

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emma Ave. between Spring and Holcomb streets will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Construction will begin to realign the Razorback Greenway at Emma Ave. The city of Springdale said the project will cost about $4 million and will enhance accessibility, lighting and landscaping on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair underway in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The fun of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair got underway Sept. 23 and will continue through Oct. 1. The daily activities include rides, animals, competitions, music, and even magic. Tuesday at 7 p.m., you can check out Freestyle Motocross Insanity with your gate admission. Wednesday, Sept....
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Plans to focus on careers for students in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Education met Monday night for a regularly scheduled meeting. During the meeting, members discussed providing more career-focused opportunities for students. Those opportunities could include internships, career fairs, and classes focused on work-based learning. It is all part of the school...
FORT SMITH, AR

